4-H kids raise funds to help students

Angie Meiergerd hopes a fundraising concession stand will provide some kids with food for thought for a long time.

Meiergerd is co-leader of the DC Clovers 4-H Club, which will donate $3,000 to help students in grades seven through 12 at Fremont Public Schools.

The 4-H’ers raised funds during their “2022 Kids Helping Kids Campaign” concession stand in February at the Fremont Gun Show.

Meiergerd said the 4-H club members, who range in age from 5 to 18 years old, is donating the money to the Urban Tiger room at Fremont Middle School and The Hub at Fremont High School.

The Urban Tiger and The Hub provide students with health care products, clothes, school supplies and food items.

Meiergerd said the club, which has 17 members, is donating $500 for each grade level, seven -12.

The 4-H’ers earn money each year by running the concession stand, where they sell brats, hot dogs, pull pork sandwiches and chips.

“Every family brings a different baked good so we can sell baked goods,” said Meiergerd, who leads the club along with Mandy Broeker and Mindy Wiese.

Before working at the concession stand, the club applied for a Fremont Area Community Foundation matching mini-grant of $1,500.

The 4-H’ers raised enough to donate $1,500, which when matched by the grant provided the $3,000 to help the school students. The 4-H’ers also have enough funds to buy supplies next year.

Club members appreciated the opportunity to help FPS students.

“I was excited to see where the money was going and how it would affect the people in my community,” said 14-year-old Emily Meiergerd.

Two years ago, the club raised enough money for two FACF matching grants and purchased defibrillators for the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.

As an emergency room nurse at Methodist Fremont Health, Angie Meiergerd knows the importance of having life-saving equipment in public settings.

The defibrillators were bought in 2020.

No gun show took place in 2021 so the 4-H’ers didn’t have a concession stand that year.

“So we took some of our funds and we purchased two first aid kits for the fairgrounds,” Meiergerd said, adding, “I’m trying to teach the kids about the importance of community health.”

Meiergerd also believes it’s important for the 4-H’ers to understand food insecurity and hopes the funds will help students.

“I think, right now, some of your food pricing costs have gone up,” she said.

At the same time, the additional funds people were getting for COVID supplements has decreased, she said.

“There’s going to be an increased need for food,” Meiergerd noted.

Meiergerd added that a substantial number of students in the school system qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

FPS estimates at least 56.8% of students qualify.

Meiergerd pointed out another reason to help the Urban Tiger and The Hub.

“The backpack program is a wonderful program, but it stops after sixth grade in Fremont, so a lot of these kids don’t have food for the weekends,” Meiergerd said. “I’m hoping this helps fulfill some of that need.”

Meiergerd also said that while breakfasts and lunches are free for students, many walk to school.

“So by the time they get to school, the breakfasts are done so they eat breakfast out of those (Urban Tiger and Hub) rooms,” Meiergerd said.

Meiergerd believes the 4-H project will benefit students receiving the food, but hopes other area club members will look around their communities to see what they can do.

The 4-H’ers enjoy and learn from the concession stand fundraiser.

“They love to stand there and sell things. They also learn about money and talking to people about their projects. It’s really fun for them to learn how to talk to people about what they’re raising money for,” she said.

Meiergerd hopes lessons the 4-H’ers learn from this endeavor will benefit them and others in the future.

“I hope the kids can learn from this and take something from it so that when they move on to their adult life, they can remember these things and how important it is to look inward to your community needs and if you have the capability to give back that you do,” Meiergerd said.

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers expressed her appreciation for the students and their project.

“We’re pleased to provide funding for a project that, once again, demonstrates how our area youth are interested in helping others,” Diers said. “The Urban Tiger and The Hub provide vital support to students, and it’s inspiring to see fellow students work to enhance its impact.”

