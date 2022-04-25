 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H volunteers receive state-level awards

Hunter Purcell of Dodge County is one of 11 individuals who is receiving an Emerging Adult Volunteer Award.

These awards recognize current 4-H volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone.

Recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.

