4-H'er recalls years of winning, helping others at dog show

With all the awards Klayton Hilbers has won, you’d think he’d never had a mishap in the show ring.

But Hilbers knows not every show goes flawlessly.

So all competition aside, he’s helped other youth have a better time in the show ring at the Fremont 4-H Expo.

For years, Hilbers has competed in dog shows at Fremont’s expo and the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

The Hooper teen was about 8 years old when he got involved in Clover Kids, a non-competitive 4-H program for younger children.

Back then, Hilbers participated in the county fair with a Weimaraner named Kaiser. The gray dog with blue eyes was a good animal.

“He was a really calm, laid back dog,” Hilbers said. “He was really sweet and kind. He was a loving dog.”

But a year later, Kaiser, who was about 12 years old, died.

Hilbers said his parents, Greg and Martha, thought it best to wait a couple years before getting another dog for him to show in 4-H.

When Hilbers was 10, his parents bought a German shorthaired pointer.

“They’re really smart dogs and very versatile,” he said. “You can teach them to do many things.”

They named the puppy, Jade.

Hilbers’ mom, Martha, conducts dog show training practices for Dodge County. On Sunday evenings, starting in the spring, 4-H’ers and their dogs go to the Hilbers’ farm for practices.

She taught her son how to work with Jade.

Hilbers first showed Jade at the county fair.

“We did really well,” he said. “In obedience, we got a purple (ribbon) and in showmanship I think we got a purple and Grand Champion.”

The next year, he and Jade went to the expo in Fremont.

“I wasn’t too happy with the results, but I accepted them because I knew it was a bigger show and leading up to that show I probably didn’t put enough work in with my dog,” he said.

So Hilbers worked more with Jade and they did well at the county fair, which occurred later that year.

“We got all purples, I think, and we got Grand Champion showmanship and Grand Champion in obedience,” he said.

He and Jade continued competing.

They didn’t do as well the third year.

But by the fourth, Hilbers would compete in the Nebraska State Fair.

He and Jade did well at the county fair and the expo that year, but not as well at the state fair.

“That’s a way bigger show than what I was used to,” he said. “That was my first year. I was really nervous.”

In his fifth year, Hilbers was in the top three or four showmanship competitors out of about 20 kids at the expo.

He was among the top three competitors in showmanship at the expo the next year.

Despite his success, Hilbers knows the unexpected can happen at a show.

He cites the time last year when he and Jade were competing at the expo.

In one event, Jade and other dogs had to sit for a minute.

Then someone pulled out a toy.

Jade saw the toy.

“She thought it was a ball and she took off across the show ring to grab it,” Hilbers said. “It was funny, but it was also embarrassing at the same time.”

Hilbers retrieved his dog and apologized to the other competitors, whose animals got up as well. He lost points in the scoring, but still earned a purple ribbon.

At 17, Hilbers knows it takes time and work for a handler and his dog to prepare for a show.

And dog show competitors must stay composed.

“As humans, we don’t all have good days and some days the dogs don’t have a good day either,” Hilbers said. “You’ve got to be calm and let them know you’re not going to get mad at them. A lot of times, a dog can sense when you’re mad and frustrated.”

Hilbers has helped other competitors.

He remembers a time years ago, when a new exhibitor came to the dog show.

“They had never practiced with their dog or anything,” he said.

Someone encouraged the competitor to talk with Hilbers’ mom, who taught them some things.

“I offered to grab my dog and take them outside with their dog and show them things to do,” he added.

Hilbers knew what it was like to be a new competitor.

“It was really nerve wracking for me my first time and I wanted them to have a better experience,” he said.

So he worked with them.

“I showed them tips and tricks and some things they could do to help them do better,” he said. “I’m pretty sure they did really well and they had a lot of fun.”

Hilbers didn’t mind putting the show’s competition aspect aside to help the newcomers.

“It’s not always about winning,” Hilbers said. “I don’t always want to win, because if I’m always winning it isn’t as fun to me.”

Hilbers also didn’t want the newcomer to give up showing dogs.

He’s pretty sure they came back the second year and thinks they still compete.

Hilbers enjoys competing and getting to meet new people through 4-H.

This fall, he will be a junior at Logan View High School and wants to attend college. He may study to become a mechanical engineer.

Or he may become a veterinarian.

“I have a love for animals,” he said.

In the future, what might Hilbers tell a would-be competitor with misbehaving dog?

First, he’d ask how much they’d worked with the dog.

Then, he’d tell them what he did to get his dog to listen. He’d offer to help if they needed more assistance.

He’d tell them to reward their dog, too.

“Give them treats whenever they do good, because that will help out a lot,” he said. “Give them praise and love, too. Every time after my dog does really well – or even if she does really bad – I’ll always love on her and give her praise and tell her ‘good job.’”

Hilbers did well in this year’s show and looks forward to next year –knowing that while every event may not go perfectly, there’s satisfaction in doing one’s best.

And, occasionally, in having the opportunity to help a newcomer.