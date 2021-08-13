4-H'er sees success, heading to State Fair

You never forget your first horse.
For Paige Bunn, it was a quarter horse named Betsy.
There is a unique bond between riders and horses and Paige would learn a lot from Betsy during the years they worked together in 4-H.
In June, Paige’s showmanship skills brought her awards at the Nebraska State 4-H Horse Expo competition in Grand Island. Her work in 4-H with rabbits and static exhibits also produced awards at the recent Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
Now, the North Bend area teen looks forward to bringing various static exhibit items to the Nebraska State Fair, which starts later this month.
It will be another chapter in the life of a young woman, who like other 4-H’ers, has known the hard work that can result in rewards through an organization designed to develop young leaders.
Paige, whose parents are Mike and Hope Bunn, said she joined 4-H, because her mom had been involved in the organization.
Her grandpa, Lyn Lerch of Clarkson, was involved in FFA.
Paige was 5 when she became involved in Clover Kids, making craft projects and showing her rabbit.
One of her favorite 4-H memories occurred the first year she started showing horses.
She was 8 and Betsy was her horse.
“I had a lot of people helping me with Betsy,” Paige said. “The skills I learned with Betsy I’ve been able to translate to other horses.”
Paige and Betsy had a special bond and there is a silent communication between riders and horses. Depending on how Paige nudged Betsy, the horse knew when she was supposed to walk, trot, turn or lope.
“You could tell her anything and she was super sweet,” Paige said. “We worked really well as a team to do each class correctly and had a lot of fun doing it.”
Paige was 8 years old when she earned a Champion Junior Showman trophy.
That award fueled her passion for showing horses even more. She’d build on what she learned.
Betsy was 27 when she died last year, but Paige has used the skills she learned with that horse to work with others.
This year, Paige was in the arena again. She made top 10 finishes in classes like Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship in the State 4-H Horse competition in June. At the Dodge County Fair, Paige won the Champion Senior Showman and Overall Teamwork awards with a horse named, Scooter.
Paige has found success outside the horse arena.
She earned first place in the senior division in the 2021 State 4-H Public Speaking Contest in Lincoln in July.
In her speech, Paige told why kids should be in 4-H and how they learn responsibility and other life skills that can help them in the future.
She earned a medal and a $250 College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) scholarship if she decides to attend the University of Nebraska.
At the Dodge County Fair, Paige competed not only in the horse, but also the rabbit, companion animal and chicken shows, along with having static exhibits.
Paige’s awards included Senior Champion Showman at the rabbit show and Overall Best Companion Animal.
She plans to take static exhibits — a poster, flowers and vegetables — to the state fair.
“We raise a big garden,” she said.
For those starting out in 4-H, she has a little advice.
“Stick with it,” she said. “Try a bunch of different things and find what you love,” she said.
Throughout her years in 4-H, Paige has enjoyed meeting people and making friends with whom she’s been able to stay in contact.
She’s looking ahead to the future.
“I plan to keep showing rabbits and horses for as long as I can and go to college in an ag-related or animal science field,” she said.
And she’ll take along the lessons she learned from Betsy.