4-H'er sees success, heading to State Fair

She was 8 and Betsy was her horse.

“I had a lot of people helping me with Betsy,” Paige said. “The skills I learned with Betsy I’ve been able to translate to other horses.”

Paige and Betsy had a special bond and there is a silent communication between riders and horses. Depending on how Paige nudged Betsy, the horse knew when she was supposed to walk, trot, turn or lope.

“You could tell her anything and she was super sweet,” Paige said. “We worked really well as a team to do each class correctly and had a lot of fun doing it.”

Paige was 8 years old when she earned a Champion Junior Showman trophy.

That award fueled her passion for showing horses even more. She’d build on what she learned.

Betsy was 27 when she died last year, but Paige has used the skills she learned with that horse to work with others.

This year, Paige was in the arena again. She made top 10 finishes in classes like Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship in the State 4-H Horse competition in June. At the Dodge County Fair, Paige won the Champion Senior Showman and Overall Teamwork awards with a horse named, Scooter.

Paige has found success outside the horse arena.