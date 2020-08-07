500-plus students sign up for virtual learning at FPS prior to start of new year

Parents will likely be more involved with their children’s learning if their child is in a younger grade level, such as kindergarten. Cudly said parents will have to walk their children through different worksheets and subjects, with Seesaw available for additional guidance.

“It won’t take the full seven hours it would if you were in a school day, but the parent will be more involved than at the high-school level,” Cudly said.

For students in high school, Cudly said the parent’s role will be more relaxed.

“The parent’s involvement becomes more making sure that their kid is in fact attending every day,” he said. “They need to get into their Canvas.”

Cudly said the goal is to keep students who are learning from home moving through the curriculum at the same pace as their peers in the classroom.

“So the idea is that you’re getting the same material, you’re meeting the same objectives and, at the same time, if you decide to come back at the end of the first quarter, you’ll join right in with everybody else,” he said.

For first-time learners in kindergarten, Cudly said the biggest concern FPS will face in the coming months are the unknowns surrounding the virtual learning option.