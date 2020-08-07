500-plus students sign up for virtual learning at FPS prior to start of new year

More than 500 students have opted-in for virtual learning across the Fremont Public Schools district with less than a week to go before classes are set to begin for the 2020-21 school year.
FPS released its virtual learning component as an alternative for families who did not feel comfortable sending their children to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs, said the distribution of students who opted into e-learning is split up evenly across grade levels.
Learning will be done asynchronously, meaning parents and students will be able to choose what time each day they wish to complete their daily work.
Cudly said this can be accomplished due to the school’s two different learning management systems for grades K-4 and 5-12. The two systems, Seesaw and Canvas, will allow teachers to post videos and homework for students to complete online.
Material will also be provided in a hands-on approach, according to Cudly. Rather than recording 90-minute lectures, he said there may be several two-to-five minute videos on one subject to go along with the material.
“So, really the parent becomes kind of the leader of learning for the household, whether it’s kindergarten or all the way up to 12th grade,” he said.
Parents will likely be more involved with their children’s learning if their child is in a younger grade level, such as kindergarten. Cudly said parents will have to walk their children through different worksheets and subjects, with Seesaw available for additional guidance.
“It won’t take the full seven hours it would if you were in a school day, but the parent will be more involved than at the high-school level,” Cudly said.
For students in high school, Cudly said the parent’s role will be more relaxed.
“The parent’s involvement becomes more making sure that their kid is in fact attending every day,” he said. “They need to get into their Canvas.”
Cudly said the goal is to keep students who are learning from home moving through the curriculum at the same pace as their peers in the classroom.
“So the idea is that you’re getting the same material, you’re meeting the same objectives and, at the same time, if you decide to come back at the end of the first quarter, you’ll join right in with everybody else,” he said.
For first-time learners in kindergarten, Cudly said the biggest concern FPS will face in the coming months are the unknowns surrounding the virtual learning option.
In the spring, Cudly noted that every student was in the same boat as the district closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Now, with some students in the classroom while their others learn from home, that’s changed.
“We don’t know how well the parents can lead the instruction at home,” he said. “We’ve just never experienced this before so we’re going to learn a lot this year.”
