505 Building project still underway, will add exterior lighting

“That could take anywhere from 60 days, best-case scenario, worst-case scenario, it could be closer to 180 days,” he said. “It’s really out of our control, but we have to have that before we can start construction.”

Plans to have the project go out for bid in March were also delayed, but Durant said the bids will go out in July.

“Our hope is to get a restaurant in there as well, but the restaurant business has been tough as of lately,” he said. “So our goal is still to get a restaurant user, maybe another user on the main floor.”

While he had originally hoped that the 505 Brewing Company would open by Oktoberfest, Durant said the brewery would most likely open in early summer 2021.

“The apartments would probably be a little bit after that, maybe later summer,” he said. “But the plan is, once construction starts, we’ll really be focusing on the brewery side of things and trying to get that up and going as soon as possible.”

Durant said he and others working on the project were still committed to see it completed.

“We’re all doing the best we can with the crisis,” he said. “It certainly has caused some delays, but we’re still moving along and feel very good about the project and all the support we’re getting from the community, so we’re excited.”