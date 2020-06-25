505 Building project still underway, will add exterior lighting

Despite some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the 505 Building in downtown Fremont will still continue this summer.
“We’ve definitely lost some time on our original timeline, but we’re still plugging away,” developer Ryan Durant said. “And so I think all things said, we’re still moving forward and things are going not as quick as we originally anticipated, but we think we can definitely get something going by the end of the year, at the latest.”
The 505 Building at 505 N. Main St., has plans to soon host the 505 Brewing Company and the Lofts @ 505, which will add 24 apartment units to the building.
Last week, the Lofts @ 505 Facebook page shared new pictures of proposed renderings for exterior lighting on the building. Durant said a friend from Morrissey Engineering, which is working on the project, recommended the lighting.
“He came up with it and I think it really does a nice job of highlighting the building to provide that ambiance that we’re going for,” he said. “And it’s a beautiful building, so it should be seen day and night.”
While the 505 Building has long been vacant, Durant, the Greater Fremont Development Council and members of the community held a nail-tapping ceremony for the revitalization project.
With COVID-19, Durant said architects, engineers and others working on the project were stuck at home, as well as the Nebraska State Historical Society, who needs to review the building’s requirements for it to obtain historic tax credits.
“That could take anywhere from 60 days, best-case scenario, worst-case scenario, it could be closer to 180 days,” he said. “It’s really out of our control, but we have to have that before we can start construction.”
Plans to have the project go out for bid in March were also delayed, but Durant said the bids will go out in July.
“Our hope is to get a restaurant in there as well, but the restaurant business has been tough as of lately,” he said. “So our goal is still to get a restaurant user, maybe another user on the main floor.”
While he had originally hoped that the 505 Brewing Company would open by Oktoberfest, Durant said the brewery would most likely open in early summer 2021.
“The apartments would probably be a little bit after that, maybe later summer,” he said. “But the plan is, once construction starts, we’ll really be focusing on the brewery side of things and trying to get that up and going as soon as possible.”
Durant said he and others working on the project were still committed to see it completed.
“We’re all doing the best we can with the crisis,” he said. “It certainly has caused some delays, but we’re still moving along and feel very good about the project and all the support we’re getting from the community, so we’re excited.”
