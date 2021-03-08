 Skip to main content
$58,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Snyder
One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Sunday, March 7, drawing is holding a ticket worth $58,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $58,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Snyder Mini Mart, 306 Fourth St., in Snyder.

The winning numbers from Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 12, 17, 20, 34. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

