5K Rib Run is Sept. 10 in Howells

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The run will begin by St. John’s Catholic Church at 322 S. Second St. in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Age divisions are 10 and under, 11-18, 19-30, 31-50 and over 50. The entry fee is $20 with a t-shirt and $15 without a t-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but they will not receive a t-shirt. Registration is due by Aug. 31 to receive a t-shirt.

Registration forms can be picked up at area businesses or online at www.howellsdodgeschools.org. by clicking on Activities, then FCCLA, and 2022 Rib Run Registration to download the form.

Mail registration forms to Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools, P.O. Box 159, Howells, NE 68641, email to mprusa@hdcjags.org or call Prusa at 402-986-1621 or 402-380-3881.