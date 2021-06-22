5K The Hard Way to feature both family fun and competitiveness in Fremont

However, Simonson said the overall event is not really a race, as runners can push themselves however hard they want.

“The first wave is pretty competitive, that’s the one where we give out medals for the first five men and five women,” he said. “But then after that, we have a lot of first-time runners that can go at their own pace. We have families that bring kids and their moms and dads and they just run as a group.”

Simonson said this year’s run is nearing capacity with around 1,000 runners, as many runners are holdovers from last year’s canceled event.

“We were hoping we’d be able to do it this year, and the timing just worked out great,” he said. “So a lot of these people did sign up to run, they still have their tickets from two years ago, a year-and-a-half ago.”

For the first time this year, Simonson said video footage will be gathered from the event. He said two drones will get aerial footage on Saturday, while several participants have filmed themselves training for the run.

“They’re going to film themselves driving to Fremont, and then we’re also going to be filming people here just going through the obstacles, and then we’re going to put together a documentary,” Simonson said.