5K The Hard Way to feature both family fun and competitiveness in Fremont

As 5K The Hard Way includes several photographers spread out across the course taking photos of participants traversing through the mud and obstacles, Kevin Simonson said he’s noticed a recurring theme.
“Everybody’s laughing and smiling, no matter what they’re going through,” he said. “It’s just an endorphin rush for a lot of people.”
On Saturday, 5K The Hard Way will return to Fremont south of the Platte River after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is really excited,” said Simonson, event coordinator. “In fact, the response has been overwhelming.”
This year’s run will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1100 Riverview Road. The event features a series of obstacles for runners of all ages to make their way through.
Participants can register at 5K The Hard Way’s website. Registration is $55, with costs of $30 for children ages 14 and under and $35 for both active and retired members of military.
All participants in the run will receive a finisher’s medal, a T-shirt, fruit, water and a gift card for two free rounds of golf at Valley View Golf Club.
“Afterwards, there’s a DJ and there’s food trucks and a beer garden,” Simonson said. “And how it works is we kick it off at 10 a.m., and there’s waves that start about every 30 minutes or so.”
5K The Hard Way began nine years ago as a family-owned event between Simonson and his brother, wife, nieces and nephews. The idea came after he took part in national runs touring from state to state.
“After seeing what they were doing, we decided that Nebraska needed their own version of that run,” Simonson said. “And we had the perfect property to do it, so we just started walking the trails and envisioning what kind of obstacles we would install.”
The run’s more than 20 obstacles include creek crossings, balance beams, suspension bridges and a 100-foot waterslide into a mud pit.
“The way the course is designed, we basically give everybody the opportunity to test themselves, and it’s crazy how many people enjoy these runs,” Simonson said. “We get people from several different states that come to these, and we’ve got a lot of people that have never missed one.”
5K The Hard Way received national recognition in 2014 when it was included alongside events like the Boston Marathon in Denise Malan’s book “The Runner’s Bucket List: 200 Races to Run Before You Die.”
However, Simonson said the overall event is not really a race, as runners can push themselves however hard they want.
“The first wave is pretty competitive, that’s the one where we give out medals for the first five men and five women,” he said. “But then after that, we have a lot of first-time runners that can go at their own pace. We have families that bring kids and their moms and dads and they just run as a group.”
Simonson said this year’s run is nearing capacity with around 1,000 runners, as many runners are holdovers from last year’s canceled event.
“We were hoping we’d be able to do it this year, and the timing just worked out great,” he said. “So a lot of these people did sign up to run, they still have their tickets from two years ago, a year-and-a-half ago.”
For the first time this year, Simonson said video footage will be gathered from the event. He said two drones will get aerial footage on Saturday, while several participants have filmed themselves training for the run.
“They’re going to film themselves driving to Fremont, and then we’re also going to be filming people here just going through the obstacles, and then we’re going to put together a documentary,” Simonson said.
With runners excited to take part in this year’s 5K The Hard Way, Simonson said they’re looking forward to getting a chance to test themselves.
“You can make it as tough as you want and go as fast as you want or at your own pace,” he said. “But the bottom line is, everybody has fun.”