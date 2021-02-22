 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
69-year-old Fremont man dead following head-on collision with road grader outside Cedar Bluffs
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

69-year-old Fremont man dead following head-on collision with road grader outside Cedar Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}
Saunders County Sheriff's Office

A Fremont man died following a head-on collision with a road grader on Highway 109 just outside Cedar Bluffs on Sunday. 

The driver, 69, whose name has not yet been released the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, was attempting to pass a vehicle in the westbound lane of Highway 109 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound John Deere 770 road grader at approximately 4:06 p.m. 

Noah's favorite stories from January

Snow had covered the roads at the time of the accident, according to a Saunders County Sheriff's Office press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup that was also occupied by a female passenger. The female passenger of the pickup was transported to Fremont Methodist Health with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

The road grader was driven by a 64-year-old male Nebraska Department of Transportation employee. 

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office and the Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue Department responded to the accident. The Fremont Fire Department also assisted at the scene with Advanced Life Support. 

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the driver of the F-150 was trapped in the vehicle for over 30 minutes following the accident and was later pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

"It took quite a bit of equipment to get him extricated," Stukenholtz told the Tribune. 

The accident forced the portion of Highway 109 to close temporarily for around two hours, according to Stukenholtz. 

+1 
Kevin Stukenholtz

Stukenholtz

 Journal Star file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News