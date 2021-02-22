69-year-old Fremont man dead following head-on collision with road grader outside Cedar Bluffs

A Fremont man died following a head-on collision with a road grader on Highway 109 just outside Cedar Bluffs on Sunday.

The driver, 69, whose name has not yet been released the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, was attempting to pass a vehicle in the westbound lane of Highway 109 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound John Deere 770 road grader at approximately 4:06 p.m.

Snow had covered the roads at the time of the accident, according to a Saunders County Sheriff's Office press release.

The driver was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup that was also occupied by a female passenger. The female passenger of the pickup was transported to Fremont Methodist Health with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The road grader was driven by a 64-year-old male Nebraska Department of Transportation employee.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office and the Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue Department responded to the accident. The Fremont Fire Department also assisted at the scene with Advanced Life Support.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the driver of the F-150 was trapped in the vehicle for over 30 minutes following the accident and was later pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.