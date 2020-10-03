72-year-old tractor donated to Vala's Pumpkin Patch

The 1948 International H tractor sitting at the entrance to the Zinnia Garden at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard carries a long family history.

It was purchased some time between 1948 and 1950, according to the tractor’s previous owner Dan Beckwith. He said his father brought the tractor home and it’s been in the family ever since.

Beckwith’s father and uncle raised everything from grain to livestock, including pigs and chickens.

Beckwith himself even tried to get involved in the farming, although he was a little too young to get behind the wheel of the tractor.

“The story goes that my mom heard the tractor running and she went out and saw me and my sister,” Beckwith said. “I had a can of gas and I was telling my mom that we were going to go get gas for the field.”

He was 4 years old at the time. Beckwith said his mother had no idea how he was even able to get the tractor running, let alone how to turn the machine off.

Those memories remained with Beckwith throughout his life. The same goes for the tractor. Beckwith said the tractor had been used often up until the last five to 10 years.