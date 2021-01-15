 Skip to main content
$75,000 in winning MyDaY tickets sold in Fremont
My Day lottery

Did you purchase a ticket for Nebraska Lottery’s MyDaY game at Hy-Vee in Fremont? If so, you should check your ticket.

Seven tickets winning a total of $75,000 were sold at Fremont’s Hy-Vee for the Thursday, Jan. 14, drawing.

Seven tickets containing a total of 15 identical plays were purchased at Hy-Vee at 840 E. 23rd St. Each play matched the winning Month (12), Day (29), and Year (95) for a total of $75,000.

MyDaY is a Nebraska Lottery Lotto game with a calendar theme. The $5,000 top prize in the game can be won by matching the Month, Day, and Year drawn in one of the nightly drawings.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at www.nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes up to $19,999 can be claimed by mail or in person at a Nebraska Lottery Regional Claim Center. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, www.nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

The odds of winning the $5,000 top prize in MyDaY are 1 in 36,525, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.17.

