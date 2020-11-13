$85 million Dollar General Distribution Center announced in Blair

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that a new distribution center for Dollar General will be built in in Blair.

Construction for the $85 million center is expected to create 400 new jobs in Washington County. Construction is scheduled to begin in December, with completion slated for 2022.

“This $85 million investment by Dollar General speaks to Nebraska’s business friendliness and natural advantages as a logistics and supply chain hub,” Ricketts said in a press release. “The dual distribution center also adds to the tremendous growth Blair has been experiencing. Thanks to Dollar General for selecting Nebraska to be home to this new facility.”

An official Dollar General press release noted Blair’s business environment and workforce as important factors that ultimately led to the corporation’s decision.