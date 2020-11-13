$85 million Dollar General Distribution Center announced in Blair

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that a new distribution center for Dollar General will be built in in Blair.
Construction for the $85 million center is expected to create 400 new jobs in Washington County. Construction is scheduled to begin in December, with completion slated for 2022.
“This $85 million investment by Dollar General speaks to Nebraska’s business friendliness and natural advantages as a logistics and supply chain hub,” Ricketts said in a press release. “The dual distribution center also adds to the tremendous growth Blair has been experiencing. Thanks to Dollar General for selecting Nebraska to be home to this new facility.”
Support Local Journalism
An official Dollar General press release noted Blair’s business environment and workforce as important factors that ultimately led to the corporation’s decision.
“We are excited for the addition of our first-ever, ground-up dual distribution center, which is to be built in Blair, and look forward to expanding our mission of serving others in the Midwest,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain, in a press release. “We are grateful for the continued partnerships with Nebraska state and local leaders, particularly Governor Pete Ricketts and Washington County Economic Development Director Mike Rooks, who, together with their outstanding teams, have helped make this project possible.”
Rooks thanked Dollar General for choosing Blair as the site for its new facility and noted the growing excitement in the county following the announcement.
“Dollar General’s commitment to community is a perfect fit for this region; Washington County, regional leaders, and Dollar General have worked together to bring this exciting project forward,” Rooks said. “Dollar General’s new 85-acre site will be a terrific addition to our local landscape, and we’re excited to send our best workers to fill the more than 400 jobs this outstanding project will create.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.