9-11 Remembrance event planned

The Rev. Ernesto Medina could have been a 9-11 casualty.
Even 20 years later, the pastor of First Lutheran Church still recalls that early morning of Sept. 11.
It was 5:45 a.m. in California, where Medina lived at the time. He’d been asleep, but something woke him up.
He woke up his wife, Susan.
“Something horrible just happened,” Medina said.
They turned on their television and watched the unfolding events of that terrible day in 2001.
After about an hour, Medina realized he would have been on the plane, which terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower.
Medina had planned to attend a conference outside Boston, but didn’t because his doctor grounded him from flying due to his recently diagnosed diabetes.
So Medina wasn’t coming home on the Boeing 767, which left Boston’s Logan Airport, but never reached Los Angeles.
Two decades later, Medina and members of First Lutheran Church in Fremont are planning a Community September 11 Remembrance. The public is invited to the event, which starts with a Beginning Commemoration at 7:46 a.m. at the Eternal Flame at Veterans Park, 1558 E. Military Ave.
The community is invited to gather for a quiet memorial at the park, which is near Sidner Ice Arena. Medina said the first tower was hit at 7:46 a.m., central time. It will be a time to remember those whose lives were lost.
Amy Spies, FLC director of worship arts, said that time will include a moment of silence. Mark Harman, vocal music director at Fremont High School, and students will sing the National Anthem.
A fire and police escort will accompany those who want to walk from the Eternal Flame to the church’s west parking lot at 3200 E. Military Ave.
Those who don’t wish to walk or who are unable to do so may either drive to the church or arrive at the church beforehand and wait until the walkers reach it.
Medina said a recognition service for first responders and health care providers will take place in the parking lot at about 8:30 a.m.
Speakers will include Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and representatives from the Fremont Police and Fremont Fire Departments.
Prayer and music will be part of the event, Spies said.
Bob Yanike and the Broad Street Revue will provide special music.
Words of thanks will be expressed.
Yard signs expressing thanks to first-responders will be available for people to take home and put in their yards.
There are 350 signs, said Heidi Richmond, FLC director of First Third Ministries, which involves children and youth.
Refreshments will be available while supplies last.
Medina cites the importance of this event.
“It’s important to remember,’” Medina said. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’ and it’s important to love.”
Richmond agreed.
“We felt the 20th anniversary is an important day to remember,” Richmond said.
Event organizers remember that day when terrorists slammed four commercial airliners into the World Trade Center’s north and south towers, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The fourth plane had been heading to Washington, D.C.
That morning, Spies was teaching beginning band at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.
“When word (of the terrorist attacks) started getting around the school, everything just stopped and we all went to any classroom that had a TV,” Spies said. “We watched the news coverage. We had an all-school assembly with a prayer time for the entire school.”
Spies remembers the fear she had as she saw planes crashing into the World Trade Center Towers in New York City.
“Because I was teaching at a parochial school at that time, I felt like all of us together as staff and students really were able to share that moment and support each other and to help each other through the fear and the questions,” Spies said.
That day, Richmond was home on maternity leave with her oldest son, Carter.
Richmond was feeding her baby and watching the Today Show, a TV news program, when the first attacks occurred.
She wondered what would unfold for her child’s future.
“You already have all those concerns as a mom and a new parent, but I think that was especially heightened being home by myself,” she said.
Richmond called her husband, Brett, and wanted him to come home.
“It was scary,” she said.
No one knew what would happen next.
Or what the next target would be.
“I think it was a time when people really turned to prayer and their church home and their faith foundations,” Richmond said.
Medina recalls his reactions to the terrorist attacks.
“I knew what I had to do that day, which was to gather my community and we were going to have to find a way to pray this through,” he said. “It was clear that the church would need to tell the truth about the death and the destruction and the fear and the grief and that we would have to hold hope in front.”
Years later, Medina hopes to do those same things again.
“You tell the truth, then you remember how God has been faithful, then you say ‘thank you’ and you love,” he said.
Medina believes the public will benefit by attending the event.
“You get to be part of a community,” Medina said. “Sometimes, it’s better to do certain things with others. You get to give voice to something you already feel.”