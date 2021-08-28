9-11 Remembrance event planned

“Because I was teaching at a parochial school at that time, I felt like all of us together as staff and students really were able to share that moment and support each other and to help each other through the fear and the questions,” Spies said.

That day, Richmond was home on maternity leave with her oldest son, Carter.

Richmond was feeding her baby and watching the Today Show, a TV news program, when the first attacks occurred.

She wondered what would unfold for her child’s future.

“You already have all those concerns as a mom and a new parent, but I think that was especially heightened being home by myself,” she said.

Richmond called her husband, Brett, and wanted him to come home.

“It was scary,” she said.

No one knew what would happen next.

Or what the next target would be.

“I think it was a time when people really turned to prayer and their church home and their faith foundations,” Richmond said.

Medina recalls his reactions to the terrorist attacks.