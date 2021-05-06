90-year-old Fremonter's prank goes viral

Who could have dreamed Alyce Wilke would play such a prank?
But the 90-year-old Fremonter staged a watery April Fools’ joke that’s gone viral on Facebook — and which continues to attract attention more than a month later.
Wilke lives in the assisted living community at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
Chuck Davis is the maintenance director.
On April 1, Davis had just clocked into work, when he got some news.
A staffer said water was coming out of the bathroom in Wilke’s apartment.
“Oh no. There’s water. It’s flooding,” Davis thought.
Davis hurried to Wilke’s residence.
“I came in and looked in the restroom and there were seven bottles of water coming out of the bathroom,” he said.
The water bottles were arranged in a neatly curved row.
“April Fools!” Wilke said.
Davis laughed and was relieved he wasn’t facing a real water emergency.
“You got me on this one,” he told Wilke.
Davis never imagined Wilke would play a joke.
Neither did Riley Faulkner, director of life enrichment at Shalimar.
“She’s classy and very polite and quiet,” Faulkner said of Wilke.
Davis encouraged Faulkner to see the water.
“This is too good not to capture,” she said.
Faulkner grabbed her cell phone and took a photo of Alyce, Chuck and the water bottles.
She posted the photo on The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens Facebook page.
“It pretty much went viral,” Faulkner said. “We’ve had over 323,000 views.”
The posting has been shared 1,700 times.
There were also almost 1,000 reactions between the “likes,” “loves,” “laughs” and comments.
Many comments came from people Faulkner had never heard from before.
“They thought Alyce was hilarious,” Faulkner said.
Wilke doesn’t have a computer, but Davis does.
“It was amazing,” he said of the views.
Wilke doesn’t recall where she got the idea for the joke.
“Someone else had done it and I thought, ‘Well, that’s funny,’” she said.
Wilke isn’t sure if she’ll play a joke next year, but Davis will be a little more attentive to possible pranks in a good-humored fashion.
“I’m going to keep an eye out for this one,” he said of Wilke.
Wilke can’t recall what other jokes she may have played in the past.
“When you’re 90 years old, sometimes your memory isn’t as it should be,” Wilke said. “Sometimes, you can’t remember what you had for breakfast.”
But folks at Shalimar most likely will remember this prank for a long time.