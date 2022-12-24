A benevolent bell ringer: Woman fulfilling long-ago promise

As she rings bells for the Salvation Army, Shirley Brester is doing more than raising funds to help those less fortunate.

She’s fulfilling a promise she made 35 years ago when she and her little daughter were trapped in a car during a blizzard that dumped 15 inches of snow in the Dodge area where they lived.

The Fremont woman has spent hours ringing bells in the last few years, helping to raise thousands of dollars for the local, faith-based nonprofit.

From 2018 to 2021, Brester rang bells for 301 hours, raising $15,620.84.

This year, Brester started ringing bells on Nov. 11, Veterans Day – missing only one day due to a church meeting.

Brester rings bells for hours each day in the HyVee grocery store in Fremont.

As of Wednesday, Brester said she’d rung bells for 188 hours and raised more than $10,000. She plans to ring bells up until Saturday, hoping to meet her goal of raising a total of $12,500 this year.

She’s appreciates HyVee manager Josh Brown. Previously, Brester rang bells inside store’s enclosed entryway where shopping carts are kept. But earlier this week, Brown told her to ring inside the store due to the cold.

“He has been amazing and not only him, but the Starbucks people (inside HyVee) have made sure I’ve had plenty of hot chocolate to drink without asking and I’ve had customers say, ‘It’s cold. Can I get you something warm to drink?’ People are amazing.”

Brester appreciates the opportunity to ring bells.

“I love serving,” she said. “This is one way I can serve God, by ringing a bell.”

It’s also one way she can fulfill a promise she made to God in March 1987.

Back then, Brester had just taken her daughter, Evelyn, to a dentist’s appointment and to her grandparents before going to work in Fremont. By mid-morning, her husband, Richard, called to say they’d better come home, because a blustery storm had begun.

Brester picked up Evelyn and stopped by a grocery store to buy a few items. She bought odds and ends: a bag of marshmallows, 2-liter bottles of pop and bread.

Typically, she would have put the groceries in the trunk of their 1985 Dodge, but an inner voice seemed to tug at her heart: Put the groceries in the back seat.

The wind was cold as Brester hurriedly tossed the groceries into the car and drove off with her daughter. Roads were passable until they reached the first intersection west of U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska 91.

Brester pulled off the highway to scrape ice from her windshield and then couldn’t get the car out of the snow. She and Evelyn had waited about 15 minutes when Bob and Carrie Smeal of Snyder stopped. Smeal used his pickup truck to pull the car out and said he’d help them reach Snyder.

But about a half-mile down the road, both vehicles got stuck. It was 2:30 p.m.

“We kept thinking someone would come along before it got dark, but no one did,” Brester said.

In a time before everyone carried cell phones, the stranded travelers waited.

Soon, the mom and daughter were hungry. They ate marshmallows and drank sips of pop, thankful they hadn’t put the food in the trunk, because the snow was packed so tightly around the doors of the car they couldn’t get out.

The Smeals and Bresters frequently flashed dome lights to let each other know that all was well.

By about 1 a.m., Brester had dozed off only to be awakened by Smeal who’d crawled atop her car and was knocking on the windshield.

“You’ve got to stay awake,” he hollered, before climbing back into his pickup.

Eventually, the exhaustion and fear seemed overwhelming.

Evelyn cried sometimes. Her mother knew she had to be strong.

“I didn’t want to cry,” Brester said. “I didn’t want her to see how scared I was.”

Throughout the trying time, Brester prayed. Her prayers then became more intense.

“I saw my whole life flash before me — the good and the sad things,” — and I said, ‘God, if you let me get through this I will do anything I can to help the church,’” she recalled.

Brester promised that if she could help God in any way, she would.

In the early morning hours, a snowmobile stopped by the car. The driver agreed to call Brester’s husband.

Later, a tractor cleared snow away from the car door, freeing the Brester and Evelyn. The Bresters climbed into Smeal’s pickup, which was pulled to Joe Kreikemeier’s farm nearby. The Bresters later were taken home. Neither had any injuries.

Exhausted after the 17-hour ordeal, Brester fell into a deep sleep and didn’t awaken until the next morning.

Years passed and Brester never forgot her promise to God.

She’s served her church, St. Patrick’s. For years, she was part of the Eagles Club auxiliary. The auxiliary members would pick a Saturday to ring bells at Christmastime.

“I would ring a couple hours a year,” she said.

Another reason Brester rings bells now is because the Salvation Army helped Evelyn during three or four Christmases, many years ago, when she was a single parent with three little children.

After Brester was divorced, the Salvation Army also helped her with a couple Christmas meals several years ago.

“I feel that being one limited Social Security income, this is one way that I can give back,” Brester said.

Brester also said she’s been grateful to HyVee for the last few years for letting her ring bells in the entryway instead of standing outside.

“I’m not a cold-weather person,” Brester said.

The best part about bell ringing, she said, has been knowing that underprivileged individuals and families will have Christmas gifts and a meal.

She appreciates donors and thinks about an elderly man, whom she thought would be deserving of one of those meals.

He dropped a $20 bill in the bell ringer’s red kettle.

“It made chills go through me, knowing that he was giving from his heart,” she said.

The man’s donation reminded Brester of a widow in the Bible who was commended by Christ for giving all she had – two small copper coins in the temple offering.

Brester also has appreciated donations from young children.

“One little girl said, ‘My mommy told me this is going to help somebody,’” Brester said. “It was maybe only a quarter, but it was from her and that was just amazing.”

Brester said she wishes the merriest of Christmases – especially to those who’ll be blessed by the Salvation Army.

Now, she looks ahead to the future, adding:

“My goal is to be healthy enough to ring again next year.”