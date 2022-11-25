A cappella group brings unique tunes to Fremont

A pioneering a cappella singing group will entertain Fremonters on Tuesday, Nov. 29, when The Flyovers arrive in town for a concert at the Fremont Opera House.

Lee Meyer, opera house executive director, said officials from the historic venue are “very enthusiastic” about the show.

“I’m very excited. They call it a ‘contemporary a cappella group,’” Meyer said of the quartet based in Lincoln. “In a cappella, they do not use instruments, it is only vocal. They do the percussion with their voices, like beat box.”

Tickets are still available for the show, Meyer added, and information can be found online at fremontoperahouse.org or by telephoning 402-720-2332. Tickets run $15 and can also be purchased at Wise Olde Owl store on Main Street.

“The do a variety of things,” Meyer explained of the group’s work. “A lot of it is popular music, and they have a new Christmas album out.”

The concert is part of a series of musical events sponsored by Arts Across Nebraska, and Meyer said, is locally supported by First State Bank and Trust Company as well as Fremont Public Schools.

The group will arrive Tuesday morning to give a 45-minute lecture and mentoring session to the top choir class at Fremont High School, said Mark Harman, the high school’s vocal music teacher.

“It’ll be exciting to have sort of a different approach to the lessons,” Harman said of the visit by the quartet. “These are (folks) doing this partly as a career. It’ll be great.’

Harman added that allowing students to see music as a viable career instead of merely an extracurricular activity is beneficial to their development as musicians.

The group will also do a 45-minute mini concert at the high school before moving to the opera house for the 7 p.m. show.

Lucas Kellison, a member of the group and its founder, said the five-member singing group came together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is comprised of four men and one woman.

“The group was formed during the pandemic. Musicians had a lot of free time during the pandemic, so sometimes that is when new ideas happen,” Kellison explained.

The group recorded two full albums before the five members had ever met in-person, Kellison added, and it was only at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair when the quartet met for the first time for an official performance before an audience.

He said the group is a mix of “deep bass” harmonizers along with a beat box expert to add unique vocal percussion sounds.

The music the vocalists unleash on listeners is a mix of numerous styles and genres, Kellison added.

“You can think of (the tunes) as contemporary arrangements of holiday music,” he said. “There is also some R&B tunes and gospel music, but without the fire and brimstone elements.”

Meyer said the joint mentoring of high school choir students and the concert is a special treat for the Fremont arts community.

“This is the first time we’ve worked with Arts Across Nebraska,” she said. “We are very enthusiastic about the event.”

Although tickets are $15, all students of all ages can enter the evening show for free with a student ID card.