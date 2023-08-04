Thursday morning’s cooler weather provided some summertime relief from the heat for attendees and participants of the Dodge County Fair on Thursday morning.

People waited as their exhibits were judged inside the Exhibit Hall. Not far away, parents and grandparents watched as youth and teens exhibited their animals during the sheep and goat shows.

The fair continues today with livestock shows and tonight the with John Michael Montgomery concert with special guests Adam Doleac and Dylan Bloom in the west arena. Gates open at 6 p.m. for that event.