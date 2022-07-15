A Fremont Church of the Nazarene timeline

The Fremont Church of the Nazarene is celebrating four decades of ministry. Here is a brief timeline:
July 4, 1982.
- The Rev. Tom and Becky Shaw have their first service in the former Holiday Lodge in Fremont.
January 1985.
- The church buys a building, which formerly housed a light fixture business, on north U.S. Highway 77. Renovations continue the next six years.
January 1995.
- A decision is made to construct a new building east of current city limits.
June 1997.
- The church celebrates its 15th anniversary and breaks ground for a new building along Military Avenue, just outside city limits. The new 13,027-square-foot building will house classrooms, offices, a worship/fellowship center and kitchen all on one floor.
1997.
- Weekly attendance is about 200 and almost 350 people attend Easter services.
July 2007.
- The church celebrates its 25th anniversary with a car show, church carnival and concert.
July 2022. The church celebrates its 40th anniversary with a meal, slide show, time capsule and other activities. The Shaws return to be part of the celebration.