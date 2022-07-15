 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local church timeline

A Fremont Church of the Nazarene timeline

Tractor pull at Nazarene parking lot

A child competes in the Barnyard Pedal Pulls during a previous Nazarene Nationals car show. The Fremont Church of the Nazarene has hosted a wide variety of events during its four-decade history.

 Courtesy photo

The Fremont Church of the Nazarene is celebrating four decades of ministry. Here is a brief timeline:

July 4, 1982.

  • The Rev. Tom and Becky Shaw have their first service in the former Holiday Lodge in Fremont.

January 1985.

  • The church buys a building, which formerly housed a light fixture business, on north U.S. Highway 77. Renovations continue the next six years.

January 1995.

  • A decision is made to construct a new building east of current city limits.

June 1997.

  • The church celebrates its 15th anniversary and breaks ground for a new building along Military Avenue, just outside city limits. The new 13,027-square-foot building will house classrooms, offices, a worship/fellowship center and kitchen all on one floor.

1997.

  • Weekly attendance is about 200 and almost 350 people attend Easter services.

July 2007.

  • The church celebrates its 25th anniversary with a car show, church carnival and concert.

July 2022. The church celebrates its 40th anniversary with a meal, slide show, time capsule and other activities. The Shaws return to be part of the celebration.

