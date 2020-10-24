A long process — Mark and Chris Legband share their fight with COVID-19

“I knew that I was one step away from the ventilator,” she said. “I knew that I could die.”

Chris’s entire battle took place in the ICU. That also conveyed the severity of the illness in her mind.

“I knew it was getting worse,” she said. “They had specialized treatments that they could only do from the ICU and they tried other things before that point, so I knew it wasn’t getting any better.”

Through prayer and the limited communication available to her, Chris was able to survive a close call with another deadly virus.

“Being able to communicate that way was helpful and there was just a handful of medical staff there that was very thoughtful and helpful,” she said.

Mark said he did his fair share of prayer from the family’s home while his wife battled the virus. When doctors called Mark to let him know that his wife’s condition may require a ventilator, all he wanted to do was sit by her side.

“I knew I couldn’t be there, so I just texted her and told her I loved her and that I wanted to be with her,” he said. “I told her, ‘We’ll have to get through this together and we need to both keep praying,’ and that’s what we did. Thank God things started getting a little better then.”