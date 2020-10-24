A long process — Mark and Chris Legband share their fight with COVID-19

Mark and Chris Legband had just finished spending a weekend in late July with their five grandchildren when Chris received a phone call from work.
She works in home health care and has regularly visited an elderly family outside Fremont throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The elderly couple was recently moved from assisted living by their family in an effort to prevent getting COVID-19.
Chris said only one other group of people entered the home during that time. Despite wearing personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks and face shields, they exposed Chris to COVID-19.
“I was blown away,” she said.
Chris said if she hadn’t received a call from her employer that weekend notifying her of the exposure, she wouldn’t have ever thought it came from her job.
The next morning, Chris contacted her clinic to schedule a test, which took place two days later. That day, she was told she tested positive for the virus.
Mark, a councilmember on the Fremont City Council, visited a TestNebraska site the next day to take a test following his wife’s positive result. Since they were both exposed, both Mark and Chris began self-quarantining at home.
In the beginning, Mark said he only experienced mild symptoms throughout the week. On Saturday, Chris’s condition began to worsen.
“She got up and she said, ‘I can’t breathe. I need to go to the hospital,’” Mark said.
This isn’t the first time Chris has battled a serious virus. She contracted the H1N1 virus during the 2009 pandemic. That, along with a double pneumonia fight years ago, left her with compromised lungs.
“My fear was, if I were to get this, that it would hit me hard,” she said.
COVID-19 did just that. Mark dropped off his wife at the emergency room at Methodist Fremont Health. Instead of going through the doors with her to be by her side while she fought the virus, Mark was forced to drive away because of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
“I couldn’t have [anyone] with me,” she said. “It was so scary.”
From there, Chris continued to worsen. Because she was having difficulty breathing, Chris was unable to even talk with her husband over the phone to relay her condition. Instead, the couple was forced to communicate through text messages.
“I couldn’t go there. I couldn’t do anything for her,” Mark said. “I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t be there to hold your hand and help you through this.”
While Chris was battling the virus, she said she was more concerned about the people she may have exposed. That included both her son and one of her youngest granddaughters.
“[That] was probably the worst thing I could have heard while I was trying to be calm and just work through everything while I was in the ICU,” Chris said.
Despite her previous experience with the H1N1, she said she felt the family was taking the right steps to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus.
“I really, honestly, didn’t think it would happen to me,” she said. “Even though I had it happen before, my fear was that if I did get it, it would be rougher because of my history.”
Mark’s fight with the virus was less serious compared to his wife’s. The first two weeks of his sickness included fatigue and flu-like symptoms. Those symptoms were later downgraded to a fever and night headaches.
“Once that third week was over, then I started to feel better,” he said. “But, I still couldn’t go up and see her in the hospital.”
For Chris, the fight was the most traumatic of her life.
Inside a hospital swirling with staff moving back and forth between patients, she felt alone. Connected to her husband only by text messages.
“Nobody really knows about the disease. So, when I had questions, nobody could answer them,” she said.
All the while, Chris said doctors continued to tell her that her fight was becoming even more critical.
“I knew that I was one step away from the ventilator,” she said. “I knew that I could die.”
Chris’s entire battle took place in the ICU. That also conveyed the severity of the illness in her mind.
“I knew it was getting worse,” she said. “They had specialized treatments that they could only do from the ICU and they tried other things before that point, so I knew it wasn’t getting any better.”
Through prayer and the limited communication available to her, Chris was able to survive a close call with another deadly virus.
“Being able to communicate that way was helpful and there was just a handful of medical staff there that was very thoughtful and helpful,” she said.
Mark said he did his fair share of prayer from the family’s home while his wife battled the virus. When doctors called Mark to let him know that his wife’s condition may require a ventilator, all he wanted to do was sit by her side.
“I knew I couldn’t be there, so I just texted her and told her I loved her and that I wanted to be with her,” he said. “I told her, ‘We’ll have to get through this together and we need to both keep praying,’ and that’s what we did. Thank God things started getting a little better then.”
Nearly three weeks later, Chris was cleared to leave the hospital and return home to her family. However, the fight with the virus left a lasting impact — both physically and mentally.
She suffered from “brain fog" as a result of the isolation and fight against COVID-19. The confusion and lack of mental clarity took her weeks to get over. Chris said she’s been forced to overcome lethargy and flu-like symptoms in the months following her diagnosis.
“I’m just now at the point where I don’t need oxygen,” she said. “It’s been slow, but with my husband being a former physical education teacher he thinks he can tell me how to work out and what to do.”
Even though Chris jokes about the regime Mark has recommended to help her recover, she said her muscles have continued to get stronger as the months have passed.
“I’d say I’m probably about as close as I can be right now,” she said. “It’s just affected me more than I realized.”
Mark said he was surprised to see just how much the virus had affected his wife, and that hit home when she returned home with a five-liter oxygen tank.
“That’s a lot,” he said. “It just surprised me how much it affected her lungs. She was on oxygen for two months, so it’s been a long process.”
There were concerns that the effects of the virus would be permanent, according to Chris.
“Until I went and had my lung X-ray follow-up, they honestly said they didn’t know,” she said. “There was a chance I could have been on oxygen for the rest of my life.”
During that time, Chris said she was fearful of becoming permanently disabled. She and Mark are in their early 60s and still have plenty of life left in them.
“We still have a lot of traveling and things we want to do,” she said. “So we wondered for a little bit; are we done?
Luckily, the results from the X-ray showed no permanent damage to Chris’s lungs. That means there’s hope the couple can start planning their next adventure in the near future.
However, they’re both sure that any trip won’t take place under the current COVID-19 climate.
“Right now, we’re both too scared to leave the house, hardly,” Mark said.
That fear is amplified by a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. This week, Nebraska posted its third straight record week for new coronavirus cases. Nationally, the state finds itself ranked fifth in the nation in new cases per capita during the past seven days.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial increased from 1.63 to 1.88 this week due to an “increase in regional hospitalizations and a decrease in testing,” according to Executive Director Terra Uhing.
The regional health district also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday — a Dodge County man and woman both in their 80s.
Mark said he was one of the people who grew skeptical about the virus’s severity in its early stages. That opinion quickly changed after experiencing it himself and seeing his wife nearly succumb to it.
“It’s not like the flu where you’re sick for three or four days and then a couple days later you bounce back and you’re ready to go again,” he said. “It’s just been a long process up and down. Some days she feels good and other days she’s really down.”
Chris said it is disappointing to hear people talk down the severity of the virus, especially if they have never seen its effects.
“It’s frustrating for me because people that have never experienced it in a family, I don’t think some of them think it’s real until it affects somebody they love,” she said. “ … I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”
In the end, Chris and Mark will recover from their experience with COVID-19. That’s what matters most to them.
“I just have to work at it and listen to Mark when he’s telling me to exercise,” she said.
The battle gave the family a new outlook on their life and what they view as truly important as well.
“It’s been a long process and we just have to keep praying to God that we get our health back and keep recovering,” Mark said. “Don’t worry about the small stuff, enjoy the family as much as you can, at least by talking to them and calling them on the phone, and hopefully we will be able to see them again soon.”
