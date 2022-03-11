A master craftsman teachers others his trade

Paul Weston knows exceptional work when he sees it.

He watched his friend and coworker, Alfred “Pete” Peterson, go from building corncribs to building churches, schools and large homes, eventually focusing on making furniture.

“He is a master craftsman,” Weston said.

After working several years as a union carpenter in Omaha, Peterson established his own business, Alfred Peterson Construction Co., in Fremont.

“Some of the houses Pete built were huge,” Weston said. “And they were beautiful.”

When Peterson began limiting his work to furniture, one particular piece became his passion: The rocking chair.

“It’s the most complicated,” Peterson said, when telling why he chose this one piece.

To make a rocking chair truly comfortable, Peterson makes sure it fits the person who will be using it.

While attending a woodworking show in Warwick, Connecticut, Peterson recalled experiencing some back pain.

“I sat in one rocking chair, but it wasn’t comfortable. Then I sat in one that Hal Taylor had on display. It was so comfortable, I fell asleep,” he said.

Taylor, according to Peterson, is the best rocking chair maker in the world.

“Alfred contacted me in November 2020,” Taylor said, “and asked if I would like to make a Hal Taylor rocking chair. After a lot of consideration, I said I would love to but only if he would be my mentor.”

Taylor documented in a Shutterfly book his “Chair Project,” which he began on Dec. 4, 2020, with Alfred Peterson, his “favorite student,” and completed it on Jan. 16, 2021.

It was Peterson’s love of woodworking had which prompted him back in the early 1980s to help form the Omaha Woodworkers Guild.

“I was one of about 20 charter members,” Peterson said.

Randy Crawford is one of the people who learn from Peterson how to build a rocking chair.

Now retired, Crawford was the superintendent for the Forest Lawn Cemetery in North Omaha.

“We had to cut down an ash tree that was dead,” Crawford recalled. “I saved the wood, and Alfred made three rocking chairs from it.”

One of the guild’s newest members is Barb Osborn, a retired nurse living in Omaha.

In talking about what drew her to join the guild, she said it was, “all the years of experience combined with knowledge and the willingness to share it.”

To show her appreciation for all that the guild has taught her, Osborn said she enjoys bring cookies to the meetings.

Peterson helped her make a wooden box to carry them in. Making wooden boxes has become a significant part of the Omaha Woodworkers Guild.

In partnership with the Beads of Courage Program, members of the guild have made wooden boxes for children to store their beads in.

Each bead prescribed by a health care professional represents a milestone in a child’s journey toward wellness while undergoing treatment for various conditions such as cancer, coronary issues or burn injuries.

Osborn is one of several guild members who have learned, under the guidance of Alfred Peterson, how to build a rocking chair.

“He is a very generous and patient man,” said Osborn, who built a rocking chair for her husband. “The sanding alone took four days.”

Born in Hooper, Peterson, 87, has long since retired from carpentry and uses his shop behind his garage to pass along to others his woodworking skill.

“My daughter-in-law comes in to make toys for her grandson,” the Fremont man said.

Peterson is particularly proud of the fundraising benefit to making his rocking chairs.

“I donated a kid’s rocking chair to the Fremont Area Art (Association), and it got raffled off for $3,200,” he said.

Interest in an Alfred Peterson rocking chair has spread to other states.

“I have sent them to Alaska, Minnesota and Iowa,” he said.

One of the rocking chairs Peterson made was purchased by a doctor and his wife, who then donated it to the Mount Michael Catholic School in Elkhorn.

“It brought over $12,000,” Peterson said.

Another was raffled off for close to $20,000.

In addition to building rocking chairs, Peterson also has spent his retirement years making wooden greeting cards and personally engraved picture frames.

Membership in the Omaha Woodworkers Guild is $30 per individual. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month at the Creighton Prep Wood Shop, 72nd and Western Avenue.

For more information about the Omaha Woodworkers Guild, visit their website, omahawoodworkers.com.

