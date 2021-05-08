A passion to serve: Ruiz reflects on nursing recognition

Brittney Ruiz has always had a passion for serving others.
The registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Health said she never had any intention of staying in the city after she completed high school, but was drawn to Midland University after receiving a scholarship.
From there, she quickly found her calling in nursing and has made it a career ever since.
Ruiz was one of several area nurses nominated by the Fremont community as one of the top nurses in the area. She then received enough votes from the Fremont Tribune's readers to receive the recognition.
While attending Midland University from 2011 to 2015, Ruiz met her husband. In her junior year, she gave birth to her first child. That same year, Ruiz began her obstetrics rotation and quickly found her passion.
"I was just really, really drawn to OB in nursing," she said. "I only got to see a couple babies being born, but I just remember leaving clinicals super excited and giddy."
After completing the rotation, Ruiz said she knew she wanted to pursue a career where she could bring life into the world. So, Ruiz began an obstetrics preceptorship at Methodist Fremont Health and quickly found that she had made the right choice.
"I just loved it," she said. "I love the atmosphere and I love the coworkers. They were so inclusive. It felt like family."
That experience gave her the confidence to apply for a full-time position as a registered nurse at the hospital in 2015.
"I really feel like it was God's plan for my life that I work in Fremont and I've been there ever since," she said.
Over the last six years, Ruiz said she has constantly been learning. New medical practices and constantly changing policies are a stressful part of the job, but Ruiz said the work leads toward the best possible care for the hospital's patients.
"We're just improving our care in all these different ways," she said. "I'm always learning and seeing new things."
Over the last year, adjusting to change has been vital for Ruiz's line of work. While she said her work wasn't as demanding as a nurse working in the ICU or battling COVID-19 on the frontlines, Ruiz said the job was stressful.
"It's just a really scary time for us," she said. "We're trying to protect ourselves and also are trying to be there for our patients and give them the best possible care."
Now that the majority of the hospital's nursing staff is fully vaccinated, Ruiz said those fears have diminished somewhat.
"There was a lot of fear of taking it home to our families or fears of what would happen if a newborn baby gets it," she said. "We had to make a lot of accommodations with our C-sections and just things like that. The workflow definitely changed."
Through all the stress and fear, Ruiz said her job was able to provide some measure of good to families as they bring their children into the world.
"It is that little bit of light and that little bit of hope that we have have opportunity to witness it," she said. "I've always viewed the job as a blessing and a privilege to be with these parents."
To be recognized as a top area nurse is a privilege to Ruiz. She said she enters work every day with a strong passion to serve her patients.
"I go to work every single day and I am happy to be there," she said. "I love my coworkers. They're family to me and I'm so happy. God has brought me here and I just feel honored."
Ruiz said the reason she is able to do her job is because she "genuinely loves it."
"I genuinely love serving these women and these families," she said. "I think it comes across in my demeanor."
Ruiz said her work is just one example of a strong team at Methodist Fremont Health. She said everybody at Methodist Fremont Health, including management, has stepped up over the last year to provide quality care to its patients.
"I feel like we've all been there for each other and supported each other through this year and it's just really exciting," she said. "We're all strong and everybody does a good job. It's just exciting to watch everybody grow."