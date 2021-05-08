A passion to serve: Ruiz reflects on nursing recognition

That experience gave her the confidence to apply for a full-time position as a registered nurse at the hospital in 2015.

"I really feel like it was God's plan for my life that I work in Fremont and I've been there ever since," she said.

Over the last six years, Ruiz said she has constantly been learning. New medical practices and constantly changing policies are a stressful part of the job, but Ruiz said the work leads toward the best possible care for the hospital's patients.

"We're just improving our care in all these different ways," she said. "I'm always learning and seeing new things."

Over the last year, adjusting to change has been vital for Ruiz's line of work. While she said her work wasn't as demanding as a nurse working in the ICU or battling COVID-19 on the frontlines, Ruiz said the job was stressful.

"It's just a really scary time for us," she said. "We're trying to protect ourselves and also are trying to be there for our patients and give them the best possible care."

Now that the majority of the hospital's nursing staff is fully vaccinated, Ruiz said those fears have diminished somewhat.