Easter weekend is filled with activities. And with the forecast for Saturday being sunny with a high temperature of 77, it looks to be a great day to enjoy the outdoors.
Celebrations for Easter and Earth Day are among the events on tap for this weekend. Following is a roundup of area events.
Easter egg huntsEaster egg hunts are a staple for kids, and there isn’t a shortage of egg hunts to pick from this year.
Premier Estates of Fremont at 2550 N. Nye Ave. in Fremont will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 5:30 p.m. Friday. All kids ages 12 and under are welcome to participate.
An Easter Eggstravaganza is planned from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at StoneBridge Christian Church – Fremont Campus, 1041 N. Nye Ave. This event is for kids ages 10 and under. Egg hunts will start at 11 a.m. beginning with the youngest kids and will move up from there.
Each child will be given a specific egg hunting bag. These are the only bags that will be allowed in the hunting area so there is no need to bring a basket with you.
The event will include an interactive bubble display, cotton candy, carnival games and a juggling act.
The 3rd Annual Fremont Soccer Club Easter egg hunt will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christensen Field soccer fields in Fremont. The egg hunt is open to the public. Kids will be grouped by ages: 0-4, 5-8, 9-12.
Participants are asked to bring their own bag or bucket to collect candy and eggs. The Soccer Bunny and his friends will be making an appearance.
Living Word Church will be having an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1110 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont. Kids ages 0-12 are invited. The event also will include food, prizes and story time.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 10th Annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.
All children from infants through the fifth grade are invited to participate. Children will be divided into three age groups: infants and preschoolers, kindergarten through second grade, and third through fifth grade.
There will be over 5,000 treat-filled eggs. Prizes also will be awarded.
Fremont’s Izaak Walton chapter will be hosting an Easter celebration from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 2560 W. Military Ave.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be taken from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. after directions. The age groups are: 1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12.
Those attending are asked to donate non-perishable food items or dish soap, bleach, laundry soap, sanitary pads, body wash, baby hygiene items, sizes 4-6 diapers that will be taken to the distribution center for flood victims.
Ruff House at 2310 E. 23rd St. in Fremont has added an additional egg hunt for 4 p.m. Saturday. This is an all-ages egg hunt. There is no cost to attend.
Spring FlingStrategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be hosting Spring Fling at 10 a.m. Saturday.
An egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. in the front grassy area of the museum. The museum will offer hands-on activities indoors until noon. Activities include a picture with the Easter Bunny, face painting, coloring contest raffle, decorating Easter cookies and kite making.
The outdoor egg hunt is free and general admission applies to those entering the museum.
Party for the PlanetLincoln Children’s Zoo and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will both be hosting Party for the Planet events.
To celebrate Earth Day, Lincoln Children’s Zoo invites visitors to say hello to their favorite animal friends and watch a show on the Animal Encounter Stage. The event take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Visitors are invited to celebrate Earth Day and discover ways they can help save our planet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.