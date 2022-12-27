A Q&A with Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty is set to go off into the sunset on Jan. 5, the day his successor – longtime deputy county clerk Micki Gilfry—takes the oath of office.

First elected in 1974 on the recommendation he seek office from a neighbor, Mytty was subsequently re-elected 11 more times for a total time in office of 48 years. The Fremont Tribune took some time to talk to Mytty recently and dig into his career and post-employment plans.

TRIBUNE: What are your thoughts looking back on your career? How important has the job been to you? What was the best thing about it?

Mytty: “I enjoyed the people that I work with, and I enjoyed most of the jobs associated with it—we do the budget for the county. We are also the largest county in the state that (the clerk) is also the election commissioner, too. State statutes say any county of more than 20,000 populations must have a separate appointed office of election commissioner, but our board has not created that separate office. That is a quote, ‘part-time’ job I’ve been doing for 48 years.”

TRIBUNE: Why did you first decide to run for election in 1974?

Mytty: “For one, my neighbor across the street was chairman of the Republican Party, and he said, ‘why don’t you run,’ and it went from there. I was going after the incumbent (in that first election) and I campaigned a lot, and I was happy to win.”

TRIBUNE: As you progressed through the 12 terms in office, why did you keep seeking re-election over and over?

Mytty: “There were a couple of things that entered into my mind. I thought my experience was important, especially back in the 1980s when the (then) governor proposed Project 2000, where they were going to link up all the cities in Nebraska with four-lane highways. Then, 2000 came along, and we didn’t get it done. I kept thinking, Fremont is going to be a center of commerce. I just thought, we were going to grow, and that is what kept me going.”

TRIBUNE: Was there ever a time when you thought about retiring from the clerk job and not seeking re-election.

Mytty: “Yes. It entered my mind after my second term. The situation back then, and it is continuing today, is elected officials – their salary cannot change during their terms unless it is set by a formula prior to the Jan. 15 of the filing year. So, back then, by a 4-3 vote, the Board of Supervisors set the salary the same for all four years of the term. The salary was $14,000 (a year) and back in the 1970s, the inflation rate was like 12%. It went from $14,000 at the end of that term, to $27,000 or $28,000 for the next term. So then you’re sitting there going, ‘Well, gosh, you don’t want someone else getting that raise.’ You want that raise, not someone else. So I ran for a third term. Then they added the inflation rate to the salary, so it’s been better over the years. It was tough.”

TRIBUNE: Are there any employees you are especially proud of?

Mytty: “I’ve had real good staff. Micki (Gilfry), my deputy clerk, I rely on her heavily, so we are good acquaintances.”

TRIBUNE: What are your plans for your retirement?

Mytty: “I am going to stay around Fremont, but I plan on traveling a lot. I am going to try to do some open mic comedy. My son and I took a class on stand-up comedy in Lincoln. For the graduation, the 12 students in the class had to do a five-minute routine. My son and I got some pretty good laughs. It was a combination of my son’s (idea) and I have kind of a dry sense of humor. I am in a bridge club, and I enjoy playing bridge, too.”

TRIBUNE: Is Mytty a Czech last name?

Mytty: “No. I tell everybody, my grandparents on my mother’s side were born in Sweden. My grandparents on my father’s side were born in Finland. So, I tell people, I’m half Swedish and half finished.”

TRIBUNE: Do you eat lutefisk at Christmas?

Mytty: “If it is around, I don’t eat it. Lingonberry, I like that, and Swedish pancakes.”