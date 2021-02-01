A simple act of kindness from Methodist Fremont Health leadership means so much more, nurses say

"Our hospital really has done a top-notch job of taking care of nurses," she said.

She said the hospital provided free meals to staff and their families working in the COVID-19 unit throughout the year, which helped alleviate the stress of having to worry about dinner after getting home from a long shift.

The hospital also introduced an oasis room, according to Barnes. The room included a massage chair, as well as snacks and other amenities for staff.

"So, amazing as it was that Brett went out there, it really does fall in line with exactly what they've been doing for us this whole year," Barnes said.

Jill Broekemeier, a registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Hospital, said the support from leadership at the hospital shows they are aware of the time and emotional effort put forward by nursing staff working on the frontlines.

"They make it worth our while to give up extra time with our families to come in and help those who need it in the hospital," she said. "You can really feel that they care, even if they're not on the floor with us."

Barnes said that connection between hospital leaders and staff ultimately play a role in the connection the staff creates with the community.

"We're all lucky to be here to take care of each other and that's really important," she said. "Our leadership takes care of us as well as our nurses take care of our community and it just shows."

