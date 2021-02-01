A simple act of kindness from Methodist Fremont Health leadership means so much more, nurses say

Nurses have gotten a tough break over the last year.
Working on the frontlines to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means a commitment to 12-to-16-hour work days and juggling multiple responsibilities while caring for people battling the deadly virus.
The work takes a toll every day.
Add on the nearly 10 inches of snow Fremont received last Monday and it equates to a pretty crappy way to start the week.
The heavy, snow-caked vehicles parked in the staff parking lot at the hospital, added what would have been another task for hospital staff to complete before finally being able to return to their homes and families.
One person decided to take that burden away from hospital staff.
President and CEO Brett Richmond singlehandedly cleared snow for staff, clearing a path for his employees to return home safely without having to worry about working even more after their shift ended.
Richmond declined to be interviewed for his efforts, but Tara Barnes, a staff development nurse at Methodist Fremont Health, said the efforts reflect Richmond's caring nature toward his staff.
Barnes uploaded a post on Facebook thanking Richmond for his efforts. That post received almost 200 likes and was shared more than 100 times.
"So I knew as soon as I saw how big it was getting, I thought, 'oh boy, he's going to feel like it's all eyes on him and that wasn't his intention,'" she said.
Barnes said Richmond didn't decide to clear off the snow for attention. Simply put, she said he did it because the hospital is a family.
"We're all thankful and we all know how fortunate we really are," Barnes said.
Barnes said she was already preparing for the incoming snowstorm, organizing rooms for staff to sleep in ahead of their shifts so they wouldn't have to travel in the bad weather.
She said the hospital received multiple calls that day from staff as they were coming into work who were running late because of the poor conditions. While all the staff seemed to be preparing to hunker down and wait out the weather, Barnes said Richmond was already out clearing off cars.
"I worked with some girls who worked 12-and-16-hour shifts and slept in house or slept in a hotel in town and then here is our CEO, who went home, changed his clothes, came back and scraped snow," she said. "It's pretty awesome."
While it may seem surprising to see such a selfless act, Barnes said Richmond's actions fall in line with how the hospital has treated its staff throughout the pandemic.
"Our hospital really has done a top-notch job of taking care of nurses," she said.
She said the hospital provided free meals to staff and their families working in the COVID-19 unit throughout the year, which helped alleviate the stress of having to worry about dinner after getting home from a long shift.
The hospital also introduced an oasis room, according to Barnes. The room included a massage chair, as well as snacks and other amenities for staff.
"So, amazing as it was that Brett went out there, it really does fall in line with exactly what they've been doing for us this whole year," Barnes said.
Jill Broekemeier, a registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Hospital, said the support from leadership at the hospital shows they are aware of the time and emotional effort put forward by nursing staff working on the frontlines.
"They make it worth our while to give up extra time with our families to come in and help those who need it in the hospital," she said. "You can really feel that they care, even if they're not on the floor with us."
Barnes said that connection between hospital leaders and staff ultimately play a role in the connection the staff creates with the community.
"We're all lucky to be here to take care of each other and that's really important," she said. "Our leadership takes care of us as well as our nurses take care of our community and it just shows."