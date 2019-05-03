Editor’s note: In honor of May being National Foster Care Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a story in each weekend edition that shares a story of youth in Fremont currently in foster care.
Chyanne Cusick, 20, says she spent more than 80 percent of her life in the foster care system.
She estimates she’s been through 30 to 40 placements, not staying in any one place for longer than a period of two years.
For Cusick, the constant instability of the foster care system create unique challenges for young people who are still trying to figure out who they are.
“One of [the hardest challenges] was not having any solid set of parents to teach me from right to wrong,” Cusick said. “In each home, it was always different rules, different ways they did things.”
Today, having aged out of the foster care system at 19, Cusick is now an advocate for youth across the state, working with young people to provide support and help address issues with various systems, including the foster care system.
She serves on the board of “Youth Voice” in Fremont, an advocacy group that brings young people together to provide support and mentorship, and to offer a space to discuss how to improve the systems that have impacted their lives. She’s also on the board of a statewide group called the Connected Youth Initiative, and the Youth Action Board.
Cusick shared her experiences with the Fremont Tribune to help raise awareness of the experience of kids going through the foster care system in honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month, which takes place in May.
Cusick says she first entered the system at two years old, when she was found outside of her Fremont home alone, after her mother left her unattended and unsupervised. Authorities found dilapidated, unsanitary and hazardous conditions in the home and decided to take Cusick and her brother away.
Between the ages of two and about six, Cusick lived with several different sets of relatives, but says she faced abuse in those homes and ultimately couldn’t find a permanent, stable place. At age six, they were reunited with their mother, but it was short lived. Two years later, authorities once again found concerning evidence of neglect, and they were separated again.
The early trauma in Cusick’s life left an impact — she felt that she never got a solid, stable upbringing. And it made growing up very difficult.
“They say from age two, around there you’re supposed to be able to solidify what means no, what’s right what’s wrong,” Cusick said. “At such a young age for me, my mom never even really took care of me, even before I was two.”
After being separated from her mother again, Cusick and her brother were separated, beginning a years-long process of moving in between different foster homes with different foster families. The process could be jarring — whenever the state or the family decided that it was time to terminate the placement, she would be moved, sometimes with little notice.
“I learned to always keep a bag on me with everything I need in it, any important stuff that I needed so if they came to me and said hey come on let’s go, I can go,” Cusick said. “They would bring me into the home and they’d be like here’s this this this person, and you’re really overwhelmed by the fact of this new home that you really don’t catch anybody’s names and they instantly throw you into this family thinking it’s going to work.”
Among the challenges was adapting to new religions, moral codes or value systems with each move.
“A lot of homes they force it — like you have to follow this, you have to go to church for this, or pray this way,” she said. “That was a bit of a struggle.”
Along the way, she faced abuse — physical, verbal and sexual, she says. Cusick said that her unstable life caused her to act out when she was younger — often running away from home, or believing that a family would would give up on her.
“I saw it as: I’m not going to stay here, so why get close to them if I’m not even going to stay here for x, y and z amount of months,” she said. “I don’t know how long I’m going to stay here, so it’s going to be up to me, I’m going to choose when I leave.”
Cindy Reed, youth advisor for the Connected Youth Initiative, says that these stories are common in the foster system, especially for older youths like teens who have experienced trauma, like abuse or neglect, which Reed said is common in the system.
“From a systems perspective, when we’re moving young people through multiple foster homes, we’re stacking trauma on trauma on trauma,” Reed said. “They don’t get to say goodbye, they don’t have any closure, they don’t get to keep those personal things that is their own space or their own place.”
Additionally, in Cusick’s case, the state had put her on a “permanency plan” of reunification — meaning that the ultimate goal was for her to return to her family’s care. That plan was set for her until she was about 15 or 16, she said, even as Cusick says she came to realize that she didn’t think she wanted to be reunited with her family. Meanwhile, as reunification attempts were unsuccessful, Cusick kept getting shuffled around as she waited.
“Often in my experience, nothing happens and young people kind of lag in the system,” Reed said. “Parents aren’t making progress, no goals are being achieved, but because of that reunification permanency goal, the young people are the ones that are suffering, changing placements often, kind of being the ones dragged through whatever process is happening.”
Cusick ultimately aged out of the system at 19, facing a daunting stint into homelessness before finally landing on her feet and becoming an advocate over the course of this past year.
As an advocate, Cusick hopes that she could educate foster families on the importance of meeting foster kids where they’re at instead of demanding that kids come to their level. But she also hopes that the system could be more flexible. She hopes for the creation of new permanency plans that can help meet the individual needs of each case more accurately.