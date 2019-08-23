AAA — The Auto Club Group is reporting that August roadway fatalities are up substantially from prior years.
As of Aug. 19, the association said 21 men, women and children have lost their lives on Nebraska roadways this month alone.
This compares with six deaths reported for the first 19 days of August in 2018.
Traffic deaths for the year are up 14% compared to last year with 152 lives lost since the first of the year.
“AAA reminds all motorists to buckle-up each and every time you enter a vehicle as safety belts have proven to be effective in saving lives and preventing injuries,” public affairs director Rose White told the Fremont Tribune.
White also warned against mixing alcohol consumption with driving.
“Since nearly one-third (32.8%) of all Nebraska fatal crashes in 2018 involved alcohol, AAA reminds motorists to never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol based beverages, drugs, or any medications that might compromise your ability to drive safely,” she said.
Instead, White said would-be drivers should call:
- A friend.
- A ride share program.
- Or use some other safe, alternative form of transportation.
Motorists should also avoid distractions on the road, White said.
“To ensure that your mind stays focused on the task of driving safely, turn off the cell phone when entering a vehicle and refrain from activities inside the car that take your eyes off the roadway and distract your mind from the primary task of driving safely,” she said.
AAA also encourages motorists to obey the speed limit and reduce speed when driving in inclement weather.
It urges drivers to share the road — and to look for motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the traffic mix.
“AAA is urging all motorists to do your part to make the roadways safer for all users,” White said. “Lives are depending on it”
The American Automobile Association is a federation of motor clubs throughout North America. AAA is a privately held non-profit national member association and service organization with more than 58 million members in the United States and Canada.