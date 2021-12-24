AAA & Fire Department discuss fire safety for the holidays

Meredith Mitts wants people to avert a Christmas crisis.

“The holidays can quickly turn tragic if you’re not careful,” warns Mitts, spokesperson for AAA, The Auto Club Group.

Mitts, along with a local official, is stressing the need for caution this season.

“Whether you’re in the kitchen or behind the wheel, AAA urges you to be patient, avoid distractions and pay close attention to your surroundings,” Mitts said in a prepared statement.

Mitts pointed out potential problems.

“Cooking is the leading cause of all residential building fires and injuries, with Thanksgiving being the worst day of the year followed closely behind by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” Mitts said. “The No. 1 cause of cooking fires is leaving the kitchen unattended — something that’s easily avoided.”

Mitts offers some tips for avoiding disasters:

Have someone on cooking duty at all times. If you have to leave, turn off cooking equipment first.

Limit distractions by planning television time, video chats, chores, and other activities outside of meal preparation time.

Smother grease fires with a metal lid or baking soda. Never use water. Make sure to turn off the heat first.

If a fire starts in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.

If you are sleepy or have consumed too much alcohol, step away from cooking and designate a “driver” to take the lead.

Keep dish towels, oven mitts, paper products, and other flammable materials away from heat.

Have a fully functional fire extinguisher handy for emergencies.

“Potential holiday fire hazards are not isolated to the kitchen,” Mitts said. “Holiday lights, decorations and Christmas trees can greatly increase fire risk, if you’re not careful.”

Lt. Nick Morris of the Fremont Fire Department shared other thoughts.

“One of the biggest ways we see fire around this time is overloaded circuits,” Morris said. “When people start getting extra crockpots and roasters all plugged into the same circuits, it can lead to a fire. It’s a big problem. Especially with many plug trips.”

Like Mitts, Morris said this problem is not just contained within the kitchen.

“Christmas lights, definitely. Running cords through door frames or windows is always a bad idea. Cold weather and electricity don’t mix well,” Morris said.

Morris also stressed the need for a fire extinguisher.

“Make sure your fire extinguisher is checked and updated, and we’ll be there if you ever need to use it,” Morris said.

When it comes to decorations or flammability of items around the home, AAA offered more tips:

Inspect your holiday lights for frayed wires, broken bulbs or loose connections.

Proactively place your tree away from fireplaces, radiators and other heat sources.

Remove anything flammable from the area around candles. Place them in jars, glasses or on ceramic plates when possible to keep the flame more enclosed.

Double-check smoke detectors, ensuring batteries are fresh and the detector is functioning.

Unplug and snuff lights, candles and fires before leaving the room or house for extended periods of time or going to bed for the night.

