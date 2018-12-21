With more than 102 million people expected to travel by automobile this holiday season – the most on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001 – AAA is reminding motorists to celebrate safely and take steps ahead of time to avoid getting behind the wheel impaired.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the road when it comes to impaired driving.
A 2017 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that among drivers who reported consuming alcohol, 20.7 percent reported driving in the past year when they thought they had consumed too much to drive safely.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tow to Go program, a partnership that began in 1998 between AAA and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. Over the past 20 years, the Tow to Go program has taken over 25,000 impaired drivers off the roadways.
The Tow to Go program will be available in Nebraska this holiday season starting Dec. 21 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
The program highlights: Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles; the AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home; free and available to AAA members and non-members; Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.