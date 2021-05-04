About 400 attend Empress Theatre open house

The Padens have good memories of their days at the Empress.

“It was a great job for a high school kid,” Cheryl Paden said.

At that time, as Empress employees, they had free passes to see movies at that theater along with other theaters the company owned in Fremont and surrounding areas.

Cheryl Paden was working when the disaster movie, “The Poseidon Adventure,” was showing at the Empress in 1973.

“That one had a huge crowd,” she said. “The theater was full. Every seat was full. The line went out the door and down the sidewalk to the end of the block.”

The theater balcony wasn’t opened very often, but it was used for this blockbuster movie.

Cheryl Paden remembers the grandeur of the beautiful, old theater. There was a lot of brass and the theater was brightly lighted.

The entire V-shaped sign would be lighted.

Richard Paden said he liked the elegance of the theater.

The Paden continue to appreciate the cinema.