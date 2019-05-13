8:50 p.m. April 28, U.S. Highway 275, south of County Road A, vehicle driven by Tammy Nunnenkamp, Cedar Bluffs, struck a deer, left the roadway and entered the ditch.
6:10 a.m. May 1, U.S. Highway 77, south of Judy Avenue, vehicles driven by Paola Torres Corrales, West Point, and Austin Novak, Schuyler, collided.
3:35 p.m. May 6, North Bend Mini-Mart parking lot, 340 E. Sixth St., North Bend, vehicle owned by Erika and Ray Raymond, North Bend, was struck by an unknown vehicle.
11:08 p.m. May 7, U.S. Highway 30, west of Business Park Drive, vehicle driven by Jason Brents, Denton, Texas, left the roadway, entered the median and struck a road sign.
9:05 a.m. May 8, West Seventh Street, west of Main Street, North Bend, vehicles driven by Wilbur Ott, Morse Bluff, and Joseph Kaup collided.