7:53 p.m. Nov. 30, U.S. Highway 30, west of County Road 2, vehicles driven by Matthew McLaughlin, Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Reginald Morrison, Ellerbe, North Carolina, collided.
10:22 a.m. Dec. 1, U.S. Highway 77, south of County Road D, vehicles driven by Paul Ueding, Fremont, and Michael Cummings, Wahoo, collided.
4:26 p.m. Dec. 5, U.S. Highway 30, east of County Road 19, vehicles driven by Amina Nur, Schuyler, Malachi Lewis, Schuyler, and David Inda, Omaha, collided.
9:42 p.m. Dec. 1, U.S. Highway 77, north of Highway 91, vehicle driven by Kenneth Jacobs, Snyder, left the roadway and struck a light pole.
10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, U.S. Highway 275, west of County Road 16, vehicle driven by Donald Borman, Beemer, left the roadway and entered the median, where it struck a road sign.
3 a.m. Dec. 5, County Road 17 and County Road N Blvd., vehicle driven by Jarod Holverson, Hooper, left the roadway and entered the ditch.
10:30 a.m. Dec. 5, U.S. Highway 275, north of County Road B, vehicle driven by Carol Polenske, Bancroft, left the roadway and entered the ditch.
12:45 a.m. Dec. 13, U.S. Highway 275 and Highway 91, vehicle driven by Lynn O'Hanlon, Blair, left the roadway and entered the ditch.
8:12 a.m. Dec. 8, U.S. Highway 77 and Highway 91, vehicles driven by Erick Stork, Winslow, and Tammy Classen, Fremont, collided.