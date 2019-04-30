5:45 p.m. April 12, King Drive and Susan Circle, Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park, 5776 W. U.S. Highway 30, vehicle driven by Joshua Witt, Fremont, collided with a porch of a residence.
9 p.m. April 18, Fourth and Broad streets, Fremont, vehicles driven by Omar Goribo-Cortez, Fremont, and Samuel Schrock, Partridge, Kansas, collided.
8:31 a.m. April 13, County Road J, east of County Road 22 Boulevard, vehicle driven by Charles Rys, Snyder, left the roadway and overturned.
3:14 p.m. April 21, U.S. Highway 30 west of Washington County Road P7, vehicle driven by Donald Egr, Omaha, entered the ditch.
9:30 p.m. April 24, Chestnut Street, south of West 10th Street, North Bend, vehicle driven by Miriam Hernandez Barreto, North Bend, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jessica Anderson, North Bend.