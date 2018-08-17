Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dodge County Sheriff
9:46 p.m. Aug. 4, U.S. Highway 275, east of County Road 20, vehicles driven by Enrique Lopez, Dyersville, Iowa, and JoEllen Day, Fremont, collided.

7:56 a.m. Aug. 6, U.S. Highway 30 eastbound off ramp and U.S. Highway 77, vehicles driven by Ryan Nordboe, North Bend, and Michael Adams, Nebraska City, collided.

3:30 a.m. Aug. 6, U.S. Highway 77, east of County Road O, vehicle driven by Isaah Stucky, Oakland, left the roadway and collided with a mile marker sign.

8:57 a.m. Aug. 7, driveway of 8500 W. U.S. Highway 30, west of Fremont, vehicles driven by Thomas Delaney, Fremont, and Juan Marroquin Mencos, Columbus, collided.

11:35 p.m. Aug. 8, County Road 20, north of County Road P, vehicle driven by Tiffany Knutzen, Fremont, left the roadway, entered the and rolled, coming to rest in a bean field.

