1:45 p.m. March 8, Nebraska Highway 79 and County Road H, vehicles driven by Brandon Swanson, Scribner, and Mark Kaup, Dodge, collided.
8 a.m. March 8, U.S. Highway 79 and County Road G, vehicles driven by Hope Devney, Fremont, and Jason Redding Geu, Oakland, collided.
4:06 p.m. March 9, Cutoff Road, south of County Road T, vehicle driven by Brian Vesper, Ames, left the road, entered the ditch and struck a pivot tower.
9:05 p.m. March 11, County Road 8, south of County Road R, vehicle driven by John Nabity, Fremont, left the road and struck a utility support pole.
12:15 a.m. March 20, County Road 19 Boulevard, south of County Road H Boulevard, vehicle driven by Colten Ruzicka, Lyons, collided with a parked vehicle owned by David McCullock, Uehling.
12:35 p.m. March 20, County Road 19, south of the Elkhorn River Bridge, north of Hooper, vehicle driven by Roy Baker left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.