9:14 p.m. May 10, U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 79, North Bend, vehicles driven by Kaylea Balch, Morse Bluff, and Alejandro Ponce, Fremont, collided.
1:15 a.m. May 11, County Road H Boulevard, west of County Road 24, vehicle driven by McKayla Ward, Hooper, left the roadway and overturned.
5:08 p.m. May 12, U.S. Highway 275, east of County Road E, vehicle driven by Alicia Drahota, Waukee, Iowa, struck a deer on the roadway.
1:20 p.m. May 22, U.S. Highway 77, Platte River Bridge, north of Riverview Road, vehicle driven by James Murray, Yutan, pulling a trailer, began to fishtail and collided with a bridge railing, tipping over.
4:07 p.m. May 24, Victory Lake Road, vehicle driven by David Theisen, Omaha, collided with a parked vehicle owned by Dennis Thiel, Omaha.
2:45 p.m. May 25, U.S. Highway 30/U.S. Highway 77 northbound off-ramp, 1 mile north of Fremont, vehicle driven by Kevin Morley, Papillion, left the roadway and hit a road reflector post.
6 p.m. May 26, North Beach Road, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, motorcycle driven by Nathan Dorries, Hooper, collided with a motorcycle driven by Casey Burger, Snyder.
5:28 p.m. May 27, Sapp Bros. parking lot, 4260 N. Broad St., Fremont, vehicle driven by Marc Gloss, Pratt, Kansas, collided with a parked vehicle owned by Werner Enterprises, Omaha.
5:10 p.m. May 12, U.S. Highway 77, south of County Road L, vehicles driven by Michelle Lichtas, Bennington, and Felimon Sanchez, Norfolk, collided.
8:41 p.m. May 23, Second and Main streets, Fremont, vehicles driven by Blanca Martinez Lopez, Fremont, and Candace Carey, Fremont, collided.
8:34 p.m. May 23, West Military Avenue, west of Ridge Road, vehicles driven by Jennifer Peterson, Fremont, and Gene Dinslage, Clarkson, collided.