5:32 a.m. May 31, County Road F, east of Lone Tree Road, vehicle driven by Casey Grivy, Arlington, struck a deer.
2 p.m. June 1, U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska Highway 91, vehicles driven by Margaret Nelson, Oakland, and Kraven Imus, West Point, collided.
7:57 p.m. June 4, Hills Farm Road, west of Downing Street, vehicle driven by Jakob Cady, Pender, left the roadway and entered a ditch.
5:59 p.m. June 3, Highway 275A, north of Hills Farm Road, vehicles driven by Emily Kirchmann, Cedar Bluffs, and Weston Tolander, Grant, collided.
12 a.m. June 10, County Road J, east of County Road 22 Boulevard, vehicle driven by Ashley Peters, Scribner, left the roadway and entered the ditch.