2:25 p.m. July 7, West Military Avenue and Business Park Drive, vehicles driven by Elizabeth Alarcon Nava, Fremont, and Juana Osorio, Bellevue, collided.
6:22 p.m. July 11, U.S. Highway 30 and Luther Road, vehicles driven by Rebecca Reynolds, Winslow, and Timothy French, Walthill, collided.
6:30 p.m. July 12, County Road 26, south of East Military Avenue, vehicle driven by Alec Doerr, Fremont, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
3:30 p.m. July 14, Wooden Windmill, 1155 S. Broad St., Fremont, vehicle driven by Randi Richard, Ames, collided with a parked vehicle owned by Tyler Seaman, Nickerson.