{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff

2:25 p.m. July 7, West Military Avenue and Business Park Drive, vehicles driven by Elizabeth Alarcon Nava, Fremont, and Juana Osorio, Bellevue, collided.

6:22 p.m. July 11, U.S. Highway 30 and Luther Road, vehicles driven by Rebecca Reynolds, Winslow, and Timothy French, Walthill, collided.

6:30 p.m. July 12, County Road 26, south of East Military Avenue, vehicle driven by Alec Doerr, Fremont, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

3:30 p.m. July 14, Wooden Windmill, 1155 S. Broad St., Fremont, vehicle driven by Randi Richard, Ames, collided with a parked vehicle owned by Tyler Seaman, Nickerson.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments