7:30 p.m. June 29, State Lakes Road, west of Ridge Road, vehicle driven by Tristin Lingle, Plattsmouth, collided with a parked vehicle owned by Brittany Tiffin-Embree, Omaha.
7:07 p.m. July 2, West Military Avenue and County Road 19, vehicles driven by Ariana Wolfgram, Norfolk, and Jacque Stork, Surprise, Arizona, collided.
4:52 p.m. July 2, Highway 275A and Downing Street, vehicles driven by Brett Peitzmeier, Fremont, and Devin Willnerd, Fremont, collided.
5:49 a.m. July 2, Nebraska Highway 91, south of County Road 2, vehicle driven by Joel Rivera, Omaha, overcorrected and traveled down an embankment, where it overturned.
4:30 p.m. July 4, Morningside Road and Old Highway 8, vehicles driven by Nancy Konz, Fremont, and Jose Acuna Jr., Fremont, collided.
8:22 p.m. July 4, Main Street, north of Eighth Street, Fremont, vehicle driven by Juan DeLeon Gonzalez, Fremont, collided with a fence.