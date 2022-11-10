Active Prime Timers potluck set for Nov. 18

The next Active Prime Timers (formerly Active Older Adults) potluck will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp (3402 W. Military Ave.).

The main dish will be provided by the November sponsor: The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Transportation will be provided from the Fremont Family YMCA for those who prefer not to drive themselves. RSVP to the YMCA front desk at 402-721-6952 by Nov. 14.

All are welcome to enjoy food, fellowship, and fun. Attendees are asked to bring something to share with the others and their own table service.

Watch for flyers at the YMCA or follow the Fremont Family YMCA on Facebook for detailed information on future potlucks.