Activities announced as Week of the Young Child draws closer

The Fremont Family Coalition has announced the dates for activities and events throughout Fremont during the “Week of the Young Child.”

Activities include Party in the Park, a free, family event set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in Rotary Park, Fifth and K streets, in Fremont.

The event will feature food trucks, games, prizes and a bubble show presented by the Omaha Children’s Museum. Fremont Family Coalition stated that all community members and their children, from ages 0 to 8, are welcome.

In early March, the Fremont Family Coalition and the Early Childhood Work Group met with the Dodge County Board of Supervisors to advocate for the proclamation for the week of April 2-8 to be the “Week of the Young Child” in support of childhood educators.

The Week of the Young Child is intended to recognize the quality of early childhood education, regardless where that may be, and to bring light to the minimal pay they receive.

“We were contacted about a month ago and I thought this was a great idea,” said Pat Tawney, county board member.

It also urges board members and public leaders to support efforts that increase children and families’ access to high-quality early childhood education.

The board voted unanimously for the proclamation.

“We want to recognize the ‘Week of the Young Child,’ which is all about bringing early childhood education and early childhood care. We have some awesome early childcare providers for our community and it we want to celebrate them,” said Genna Faulkner, early childhood community coordinator at the Fremont Family Coalition.

The Fremont Family Coalition has organized the park party for the start of “Week of the Young Child.”

“We hope the community will take part in this,” Faulkner said. “We are focusing on parent-child engagement and engaging our community as a whole.”

