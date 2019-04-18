After a snowy February and water-logged March, area residents are invited to participate in some very green activities.
Two groups plan to observe Arbor Day on April 26 with a tree planting in a local park.
But before that, Keep Fremont Beautiful will host the Great American Clean-Up (GAC) on Monday — which is Earth Day.
“The GAC is designed to celebrate Earth Day and get neighbors to participate in park cleanups. We hope it inspires them to want to continue to keep parks free from litter,” said Kim Koski, parks and recreation director.
From 8-10 a.m., volunteer groups plan to help clean up five parks. They are: Barnard Park at Military Avenue and Clarkson Street; Clemmons at 16th Street and Luther Road; John C. Fremont, Ninth and Broad streets; Johnson, East Military Avenue and Johnson Road; and Miller, South M Street.
The public is welcome to join in on the effort.
Volunteers will pick up litter the parks and the right of way — those spots from the street to the sidewalk.
KFB and the City of Fremont will provide cleanup materials for the event.
“The Great American Cleanup is a program through Keep America Beautiful,” said Leila Hybl, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. “It’s one of their main initiatives and it’s one of the nation’s largest community improvement programs.”
Local residents have taken part in this endeavor in the past as well.
“Keep Fremont Beautiful has participated in the Great American Cleanup for a number of years,” Hybl said. “Community groups and volunteer groups have participated and focused on a wide variety of areas throughout Fremont. Previously, people have worked at Hormel Park, at Wildwood Park, along the biking trail, at city parks. Deerfield homeowners always do a cleanup every year. Kiwanis has an adopted roadway area.”
Besides Kiwanis, various other groups plan to take part in this year’s event, including Girl Scout Troop 50509, Diers Ford Lincoln, North Star Services and ENCOR.
In addition, people from the Nebraska Conservation Educational Fund will attend, providing two-minute presentations about water conservation.
These individuals will show this presentation via an iPad to volunteers. They’ll provide additional information on ways folks can keep waterways clean and conserve water.
On April 26, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board and Friends of Fremont Area Parks are hosting an Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony.
This event will start at 10 a.m. at Miller Park on South M St.
Students from Washington Elementary School will plant three trees.
“Our Arbor Day program is designed to get area elementary students involved in planting trees and give them the opportunity to watch the trees grow over the years and give them a sense of satisfaction, knowing they helped make it happen,” Koski said.
Koski noted that both Arbor Day and the GAC are events which take place nationwide.
“It gives citizens a chance to show their support for open, public spaces,” she said.