Additional COVID-19 cases in Dodge, Saunders counties discovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department identified its fourth, fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The case identified Wednesday night is the second to be documented as community spread within the county, according to Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing.

The resident is a female in her 30s and is currently self-isolating at home. Contact investigations have been completed. However, Uhing said the exact location of where the resident could have contracted the virus has not been pinpointed yet.

“We have an idea, so we are calling this a community spread case,” she said. “We believe there is a connection, but we are not able to pin it down yet.”

While she said a definite tie has yet to be determined, Uhing reiterated the importance of staying home to combat the virus’s spread.

“The bottom line is that it’s all over within our community,” she said. “We need people to stay safe and need people to stay home when they’re sick.”

The other two cases confirmed in the county Thursday night were of a 60-year-old and a 20-year-old, both males.