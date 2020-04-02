Additional COVID-19 cases in Dodge, Saunders counties discovered

Three Rivers Public Health Department identified its fourth, fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The case identified Wednesday night is the second to be documented as community spread within the county, according to Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing.
The resident is a female in her 30s and is currently self-isolating at home. Contact investigations have been completed. However, Uhing said the exact location of where the resident could have contracted the virus has not been pinpointed yet.
“We have an idea, so we are calling this a community spread case,” she said. “We believe there is a connection, but we are not able to pin it down yet.”
While she said a definite tie has yet to be determined, Uhing reiterated the importance of staying home to combat the virus’s spread.
“The bottom line is that it’s all over within our community,” she said. “We need people to stay safe and need people to stay home when they’re sick.”
The other two cases confirmed in the county Thursday night were of a 60-year-old and a 20-year-old, both males.
The 60-year old was confirmed to have contracted the virus while traveling and is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations are currently underway, and close contacts will be identified.
The 20-year old, a part-time resident, acquired the virus out of state, with no instate contacts identified. He is currently self-isolating at home as well.
A third case of COVID-19 was discovered in Saunders County as well. The new case, a female from Saunders County in her 20s, is a close contact of a previous case identified earlier in the week at the Saunders County Department of Corrections.
The resident is currently self-isolating at home.
“We are working with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the health and safety of all employees and inmates,” Uhing said in a press release.
The total case count for Three Rivers’ jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, is now 28.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.