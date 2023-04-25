County Road 16, between County Roads S and T is closed due to the North Bend to Fremont U.S. Highway 30 road project.

County Road 14B, (between County Roads S and T), also remains closed at this time, said Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the subgrade stabilization for these intersections and is expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.