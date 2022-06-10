 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Adoptable Pets June 10

  • 0
Webber

Webber is a very affectionate guy that loves to chill in a nice quiet spot. He is great at using the litter box. Webber would prefer to be the only cat in the home and children 12 and over would be best for him. He's housetrained, up to date on shots and neutered.

FurEver Home, Inc. is an animal rescue located at 925 West Sixth St. They provide animal control services for the City of Fremont. Contact them at 402-979-8800, fetchingfureverhomes.org or find them on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News