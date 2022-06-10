FurEver Home, Inc. is an animal rescue located at 925 West Sixth St. They provide animal control services for the City of Fremont. Contact them at 402-979-8800, fetchingfureverhomes.org or find them on Facebook.
Adoptable Pets June 10
Maddie Everitt might scream when she saw a bug, but she loved butterflies.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:18 p.m. June 4 to the 700 block of North Broad Street for a disorderly male subject.
A 23-year-old rural Dodge man died in a farm tractor roll-over accident on Wednesday night.
No injuries occurred when a fire broke out in a pile of brush next to the back of a house on Wednesday afternoon.
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that Devin J. Strack, 24, of Fremont was sentenced Wednesday in federal court…
Fremont Police Officers responded at about 9:16 p.m. June 3 to an address in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue in reference to a possible…
Fremont Police officers responded to a disturbance at about 12:34 p.m. June 6 in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Jeff Shanahan has a powerful job.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 4 p.m. June 8 to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street for a fight disturbance.
There will be a scheduled power outage from about 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in Fremont while electrical crews perform maintena…