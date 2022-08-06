Adult caregivers sought for research study

The Aging Brain and Emotion Lab at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is looking for people, ages 50 and older, for a study.

To be eligible, these individuals must now be serving as an unpaid, family caregiver to a person, age 40 or over, with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer ’s disease or Frontotemporal Dementia.

The study participant must serve as a caregiver to this individual for five hours a week or more for at least six months.

Compensation for study participation is available.

The study will involve one virtual visit for one hour and will be conducted over the internet. The experiment involves completing online questionnaires/interview and computer tasks.

Besides being age 50 or older, the caregiver also should have comprehension of written and spoken English, and have completed a minimum of two years of high school or higher.

Caregivers are not eligible for the study if they have a diagnosis of a neurological or psychiatric disease (such as stroke), history of drug abuse, vision, hearing, cognitive or motor difficulties, or if they are currently pregnant.

For more information about the study, please contact: Naomi Adjei at the Aging Brain and Emotion Lab (402-554-5961) in the Department of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha or by email at (ABELabUNO@gmail.com).