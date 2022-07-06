Adults sought for research study

The Aging Brain and Emotion Lab is looking for healthy adults and caregivers to an older adult with a chronic disease (dementia, cancer, cardiovascular disease) to participate in a research study.

Participating in this study will involve an online, at home component (about seven hours over four days), and one in person visit (about two hours, 30 minutes) which will take place at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

Compensation for study participation is available.

The experiment involves completing online questionnaires/interview and computer tasks, taking samples of saliva for hormone analyses, blood draws for DNA methylation analyses and undergoing brain imaging.

To be eligible for the study, you must be 19-90 years of age, have comprehension of written and spoken English, mobility to travel to the UNO campus, and have completed a minimum of two years of high school or higher.

You are not eligible for the study if you have a diagnosis of a neurological or psychiatric disease (such as a stroke), history of drug abuse, vision, hearing, cognitive or motor difficulties, or if you are currently pregnant, have metal implanted in your body, or are taking an antidepressant medication or glucocorticoid-based oral medication or cream (such as cortisone).

For more information about the study, please contact: Janelle Beadle, Ph.D. at the Aging Brain and Emotion Lab (402-554-5961) or by email at (ABELabUNO@gmail.com).