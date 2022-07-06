 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Adults sought for research study

  • 0
Local News

The Aging Brain and Emotion Lab is looking for healthy adults and caregivers to an older adult with a chronic disease (dementia, cancer, cardiovascular disease) to participate in a research study.

Participating in this study will involve an online, at home component (about seven hours over four days), and one in person visit (about two hours, 30 minutes) which will take place at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

Compensation for study participation is available.

The experiment involves completing online questionnaires/interview and computer tasks, taking samples of saliva for hormone analyses, blood draws for DNA methylation analyses and undergoing brain imaging.

To be eligible for the study, you must be 19-90 years of age, have comprehension of written and spoken English, mobility to travel to the UNO campus, and have completed a minimum of two years of high school or higher.

You are not eligible for the study if you have a diagnosis of a neurological or psychiatric disease (such as a stroke), history of drug abuse, vision, hearing, cognitive or motor difficulties, or if you are currently pregnant, have metal implanted in your body, or are taking an antidepressant medication or glucocorticoid-based oral medication or cream (such as cortisone).

People are also reading…

For more information about the study, please contact: Janelle Beadle, Ph.D. at the Aging Brain and Emotion Lab (402-554-5961) or by email at (ABELabUNO@gmail.com).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva

Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…

Watch Now: Related Video

New scientific techniques are letting experts divine the secret of ancient Roman winemaking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News