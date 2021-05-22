Advantages of early hospice care

Education is a key component. Family members can learn how to care for the patient at home and use the equipment. They learn about the medications and symptom management.

As the situation progresses, families can learn about what to expect regarding the loved one’s condition. For instance, the patient might start sleeping more or have a decreased appetite.

Hospice also can be provided in an assisted living or a long-term care facility.

“We bring the care to wherever the patient and family needs,” she said.

Bonham said with the Medicare hospice benefit, patients receive two, 90-day benefit periods, followed by an unlimited number of 60-day benefit periods. At the end of each of these benefit periods, the hospice team determines if the patient still qualifies and still has the life expectancy of six months or less.

If that’s the case, the patient can be recertified.

Bonham said patients need not worry about using up all their hospice time. There are patients who don’t show a decline and can be taken off hospice and come back later.