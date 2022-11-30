After 2 years, May Museum guests can view inside Christmas display on Tuesday

Cyndi Lauritsen can tell you why she likes visiting the Louis E. May Museum at Christmas.

Formerly the home of early day Fremonter Theron Nye, the stately house is decked out with lights and greenery in a style reminiscent of a much-earlier era.

“The house is so beautiful,” said Lauritsen, first vice president of the Dodge County Historical Society. “We have big trees in every room. It’s like stepping back into time.”

Next week, the public is invited to a Christmas open house at the museum. The event is set from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the museum at 17th Street and Nye Avenue. Admission is free.

This marks the first time in two years that guests will be able to go inside the house. In 2020 and 2021, the holiday event took place outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having the event indoors will provide guests with an opportunity they haven’t had in a while.

“It will give people the opportunity to take their time and enjoy walking through and looking,” said Jeff Kappeler, historical society executive director. “It will be a relaxing time when they have an opportunity to visit with each other and enjoy the decorations.”

There will be no outside events this year and no tours, however, people will be stationed throughout the house to answers guests’ questions, Lauritsen said. Light refreshments will be served free of charge.

The house, built in 1874 and later remodeled, features holiday decorations from that time period.

In addition, the museum is showcasing an exhibit called “Weddings through the Decades,” which features bridal gowns and other items from the 1800s to the 1950s.

Visitors will see a variety of holiday decorations.

Christmas trees have been decorated and stationed throughout the house. A tree in the downstairs parlor is decorated with bells, which coordinates with the wedding theme.

The dining room, decorated for a Christmas dinner, features the 1875 wedding china that belonged to the L.M. Keene family. The library includes a reception table for the 1956 wedding of Peggy Larson and Marvin Stromer. It includes the bridal gown, an invitation and a collection of photographs from their wedding.

In the master bedroom, guests can see a tree decorated with lighted, crystal prisms.

The billiards room showcases a Christmas tree decorated with copies of cigar box labels from the Saeger Cigar Company. Paper chains on the tree were made from copies of cigar box bandings.

Lauritsen appreciates the decorated trees.

“Some of the tree toppers are extraordinary,” Lauritsen said.

Guests, who want to want to bring home a few reminders of their visit, may opt to purchase a variety of items from the gift shop.

Joe Dickmeyer, historical society board president, is making springerle cookies, which feature an embossed design made when the dough is pressed into a mold. The cookies, which are German in origin, also will be available for purchase.

“It (making the cookies) is a family tradition that he’s been carrying on from his grandmother and he will be here so people can visit with him about the cookies,” Kappeler said.

The entire museum offers viewable pieces of past and the house itself has a long history.

Built in the Italianate Revival style, the home was passed from Theron—a farmer, bank president and the city’s first mayor—to his son, Ray in 1900.

Ray Nye then remodeled the home from 1901 to 1912. Museum information indicates that the current style of the home is Georgian or Classical Revival. Ray and his wife, Anne, later sold the house and moved. The house later was set to be destroyed for construction of apartments, but was purchased and donated for use as a historical museum and work on it began in 1969.

The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the grounds are a Nebraska Arboretum Site.

Visitors can see the house’s large white columns from the street. Inside, they can view the Eastlake style staircase which dates back to the 1800s, art nouveau leaded glass windows and oak and mahogany woodwork.

“It’s one of the few really beautiful old houses in the area,” Lauritsen said. “It’s an incredible house.”

Lauritsen said people who’ve ever wanted to see what the house looks like inside now have that opportunity via the open house.

“The best part of the event is just being in the house,” Lauritsen said mentioning the home’s beauty. “It kind of wraps itself around you. It makes you feel good to come in. It smells like apple cider. It’s just a cool, cool place.”