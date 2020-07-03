After consecutive years of flooding, Rod and Gun Club President finally sees relief

Consecutive years of flooding have impacted the Rod and Gun Club and left its levee battered and stitched together with temporary repairs.
The damage was devastating and Rod and Gun Club President John Miyoshi was sure there was no way the private club would be able fund permanent repairs for the levee.
Miyoshi said the club previously estimated that repairs would cost millions. Since the club was a private entity, it wouldn’t be eligible for federal assistance from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency or Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“It’s just the numbers are too large and the benefits to the club just weren’t there to support that kind of repair, knowing that there’s a lot of public benefit off site if that water escapes and heads to Fremont and Inglewood, but yeah we just could not afford to even think about a repair,” he said.
Now, thanks to a recently approved Community Development Block Grant and assistance from Dodge County, the City of Fremont, and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, a permanent fix for the damaged levee is on the horizon.
Fremont City Council approved up to $50,000 in funds to go toward repairs to the levee, with both the county and the Lower Platte North NRD matching those funds. Rod and Gun Club will also contribute funds to go toward the repair.
The $450,000 grant will cover the majority of the estimated $612,380 project.
The project’s price declined sharply thanks to a dredging operation taking place at Lake Ventura. The project will use supplies from the Ventura operation to go toward repairs at the damaged Rod and Gun Club levee.
Miyoshi said it was a positive feeling to learn that the project was finally getting the green light.
“The protection it offers for Dodge County, Fremont and Inglewood just really make it great,” he said. “The stars have aligned and the project can be done.”
Miyoshi said he was surprised by how quickly the grant was awarded for the project.
The grant is the same one used to bring in funds to repair the Ames Dike breach during the 2019 floods. During a Tuesday City Council meeting, Fremont Administrator Brian Newton said the grant was a great opportunity to permanently repair the damaged levee.
The city had already spent between $120,000 and $130,000 to build up a temporary dike to close the breach following recent spring flooding in addition to riprap donated by the city free of charge.
“For another $50,000, I think we’re getting a heck of a bargain to provide a heck of a lot of assurance to Fremont, especially for those 1,500 homes that got flooded in Fremont to not have to worry about that open breach,” Newton said during the meeting. “There is no other grant fund. There is no other source of funds. This is the best option by far.”
In a follow-up interview, Newton said permanently repairing the Rod and Gun Club levee means closing the last open breach that remains from flooding that has affected the area for consecutive years.
“This is going to be a huge, huge peace of mind for us knowing that the last breach is going to get fixed,” he said. “Those 1,500 residents that got hit pretty hard should rest easier knowing that the breach is going to get filled.”
Miyoshi said consecutive years of severe flooding have shown how unpredictable and devastating mother nature can be.
“Initially, the devastation in 2019 was just almost beyond belief, but then to have it repeat again in 2020 just showed us how cruel Mother Nature can be,” he said. “We truly did need to have some type of permanent fix out there.”
Miyoshi said there are still plenty of steps that need to be taken before the project is completed, but he expects the levee’s repairs to be completed before ice begins to melt in 2021.
“Of course, a lot of that depends on Mother Nature and our contractor, but that will be the goal to have that completed.”
