After consecutive years of flooding, Rod and Gun Club President finally sees relief

The $450,000 grant will cover the majority of the estimated $612,380 project.

The project’s price declined sharply thanks to a dredging operation taking place at Lake Ventura. The project will use supplies from the Ventura operation to go toward repairs at the damaged Rod and Gun Club levee.

Miyoshi said it was a positive feeling to learn that the project was finally getting the green light.

“The protection it offers for Dodge County, Fremont and Inglewood just really make it great,” he said. “The stars have aligned and the project can be done.”

Miyoshi said he was surprised by how quickly the grant was awarded for the project.

The grant is the same one used to bring in funds to repair the Ames Dike breach during the 2019 floods. During a Tuesday City Council meeting, Fremont Administrator Brian Newton said the grant was a great opportunity to permanently repair the damaged levee.

The city had already spent between $120,000 and $130,000 to build up a temporary dike to close the breach following recent spring flooding in addition to riprap donated by the city free of charge.